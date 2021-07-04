ANGOLA — While dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trine University tennis teams had breakout seasons during the 2020-21 academic year.
Both teams won the most duals in a season in the NCAA Division III era and qualified for the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament for the second time in its current four-team format that began in 2012.
However, the first time they both made it came in 2018 were situations Thunder coach Erin Kolar would put asterisks on and did not feel they earned. Both Trine teams finished fifth in the regular season, but got in the conference tournament because Kalamazoo, the league’s marquee school for tennis, was banned from postseason play by the MIAA for the 2017-18 academic year following the NCAA’s discovery of athletic and financial aid violations there in March 2016.
This past academic year, the Thunder women went 15-5, and third in the MIAA regular season standings at 6-2. The 15 dual wins are second in program history to the 2001-02 team that won 18 duals in Bill Maddock’s first season at the helm during the NAIA days.
Trine’s men’s team went 12-7, and fourth in the MIAA at 4-3. It’s been at least 20 years since the men won 12 duals in one school year. The all-time record is 15 dual wins in the 1994-95 season. But Trine is missing four seasons of results from the fall of 1996 to the spring of 2000 and does not have complete results from the 2000-01 year.
“Coming back in the fall, we were grateful for every day we were able to practice,” Kolar said. “Many of our conference teams did not play in the fall. We’re grateful to Dr. (Trine president Earl) Brooks and athletic director Matt Land to get the kids back on to the court.
“There was so much extra that had to be done, including hand sanitizing and symptom checks. We had to wear a mask when traveling and while we were playing indoor matches. We had to take a COVID test before every single match. But I think our kids would have done anything we would’ve asked in order to play.”
Both teams lost semifinal duals to Kalamazoo in the MIAA Tournament in early May, 5-1 for the women and 5-0 for the men. But Trine is more competitive and gained more respect from its league rivals.
“For the first time in my coaching career, the other coaches were a little nervous,” Kolar said. “The other side always want to win, but was not as friendly this year. That shows how we’re growing.
“A Kalamazoo coach wanted to commend me and spoke of how the girls do not beat themselves,” she continued. “It’s been incredible for both teams.
“Going into the season, we knew we would have a pretty strong women’s team. For the men, we had a really young team with one senior and the rest being freshmen and COVID freshmen.”
The women were led by Fishers junior Ashley Spirrison, who went 17-1 at No. 1 singles. Her only loss of the school year was to Hope’s Sydney Jackson on April 17 in Angola, 6-2, 6-4.
Spirrison is already the winningest singles player in the program’s Division III era and fifth overall even though she lost last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She has a 45-7 singles record.
“Ashley could’ve played anywhere,” Kolar said. “Her mom played Division I tennis at Illinois State, but Ashley was leaning toward a small private school.
“She has a different game as a counterpuncher. But she does real well. And she has a 4.0 GPA in biomedical engineering.”
Both teams have been impacted by local talent within an hour of the Trine campus.
Area tennis followers are familiar with the Angola sibling duo of Jadyn and Jaxon Davis and Central Noble graduate Ellie Cole. Former Northeast Corner Conference rivals from Fairfield Aaron Streit and Eric Gaby have been key players for the Thunder men. Also playing big for the women were players not far from the KPC Media Group coverage area, senior Trista Savage to the east from Bryan, Ohio, and junior Camille Lozier and sophomore Eva Morales to the west from Elkhart.
“I love having local kids,” Kolar said. “They are scrappy. Not going to club, they are a different type of player. It’s also a bonus that they fill up the stands with their friends and family supporting us.”
The Davis siblings worked hard in their own ways.
Jaxon missed the fall season due to various injuries, including a broken leg. He was 7-4 in the spring at No. 3 singles. He will be a team captain for the Trine men as a senior in the upcoming 2021-22 season.
“Jaxon was a student assistant coach in the fall,” Kolar said. “The guys love him. I’m grateful he took that on.”
Jadyn Davis was 10-8 at No. 2 singles as a freshman. She was 6-6 at No. 2 doubles after starting the season at No. 3 doubles. She played largely at doubles with Lozier.
“Jadyn is such a hard worker. She improved her tennis game and her mental game,” Kolar said. “Camille took her under her wing in doubles. Ashley will help Jadyn as well.”
Lozier was a junior last season, but played her last season of college tennis as she is in the 3+3 physical therapy program. She will soon begin the three years in the doctoral program now that her three years of undergraduate work is complete. Lozier was 14-4 at No. 6 singles this past season while 11-6 at doubles with Davis, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles and 5-6 at two doubles.
Cole joined forces with Spirrison to go 15-3 at No. 1 doubles. Cole was also 12-6 at No. 4 singles in her junior campaign.
“Ellie has not really had formal lessons, but is just fast and athletic. She played soccer as a freshman at Trine,” Kolar said. “Her and Ashley make such a great pair.”
Savage initially committed to Trine to play softball, then switched gears after a year to another sport she was really good at in high school, tennis. She was 13-5 at No. 5 singles for the Thunder and 12-6 playing doubles. She was 11-6 with Andrea Jordan playing doubles, including 7-4 in the No. 3 position.
“Trista was incredible in both singles and doubles,” Kolar said. “After a year off, she had to get back into form.”
On the men’s side, Streit was 12-5 at No. 2 singles and 7-10 at No. 1 doubles with partner Ryan Smith. Gaby was a doubles specialist, compiling a 7-6 record with four different playing partners. He was 5-3 at No. 3 singles. Both Fairfield graduates were sophomores this past season.
Streit is a biomedical engineering major with a 4.0 grade point average. “He’s just an all-around good guy,” Kolar said.
The biggest win of the season for the women came against Saint Mary’s on April 10, a 5-4 victory on the Ryan Tennis Courts at Trine. It was the first time the Thunder defeated the Belles in women’s tennis.
“It was real emotional,” Kolar said. “In fall of 2015, we were 0-8 in conference and I’m thinking ‘What am I doing?’ But it’s about believing in the kids and taking time with them.”
Wins over Adrian got the Trine men over the hump. The Thunder beat the Bulldogs 8-1 in both the fall and the spring.
“Every year, we’ve finished fifth in the conference behind Adrian,” Kolar said. “Adrian would be in fourth, but we were not even close. We would mentally fall apart in our matches with them.”
The growth on the court for both teams is significant. But Kolar takes just as much pride if not more in what the teams are doing in the classroom.
The Trine tennis teams had the highest GPAs among the athletic teams on campus this past academic year. The women’s tennis team ended up with a 3.905 GPA, and the men’s tennis team had a cumulative 3.654 GPA.
“We’re doing something right. I’m more proud of that,” Kolar said.
“We want the kids to have a full college experience. But academics comes first. If there is an academic reason why kids have to skip practice, we give that to them.”
Several recruits will be coming in for both tennis teams for the upcoming 2021-22 season, including a couple strong players who will contribute right away. Kolar sees the men to be stronger while the women will have more to figure out with more graduation losses.
“Having the success we’ve had, more kids are reaching out to me,” Kolar said. “It makes my job easier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.