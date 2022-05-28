WATERLOO — DeKalb proved to be too generous a sectional host.
Two hit batsmen and two errors helped Carroll scored three times on only one hit in the first, and the powerful Chargers built their lead from there in eliminating the Barons with a 12-3 victory in the Class 4A baseball sectional.
Carroll (25-4) will face Snider (18-6) in the championship game Monday at 11 a.m. The Panthers bounced Northrop 13-2 in Saturday's first semifinal game.
The Chargers loaded the bases with no outs to start the game, and all three of those runners scored as the Barons made two errors on the same play.
That staked right-hander Cameron Saunders to an early lead, and he went on to gain the victory with 4 1/3 strong innings, allowing five hits and one earned run striking out five.
"A couple innings they got the best of us," DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. "We had to come back and we were chasing the whole game.
"A credit to my guys. They fought to the last out. It's not the outcome we wanted."
DeKalb (14-11) stayed within range early. Doubles by Alex Leslie and Bryce Dobson made it 3-1 in the second. Carroll got that one back right away, however, when Jordan Malott homered leading off the third.
Carroll blew the game open in a seemingly endless top of the fifth in which DeKalb used three pitchers. Three hit batsmen and a walk, mixed with three hits, allowed Carroll to extend the margin to 8-1.
The Chargers added two-spots in both the sixth and seventh.
Andrew Sinish was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs to pace the Chargers. Alex Smith had two RBI singles.
The Barons scored on a Charger error after back-to-back one-out singles from Tegan Irk and Logan Jordan in the fifth, and in the seventh on an RBI single by Elijah Ehmke.
Bice saw lots of positives in his first year as DeKalb's head coach.
"With eight seniors last year, it's no secret we were a young group," he said. "We were a little inexperienced. Having a winning record, conference champs split it or not, what we did this year, I can't be more thankful of the four seniors (Dobson, Jordan, Dayton Wright, Jason Rose).
"Going forward the bar is high. Standards have been set. I couldn't be more proud."
