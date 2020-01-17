Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Snow this evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation late. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation late. Low 24F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.