ANGOLA — As girls from across the state traveled to the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling 2020 State Finals Friday, Trine University announced it will start a women’s wrestling program of its own. The program will begin competition in the 2020-21 season.
“We are excited to announce another opportunity for women athletes to compete at the collegiate level at Trine University,” said Trine assistant vice president for athletics Matt Land in a university release. “Women’s wrestling is a growing sport and we are proud that women across the region will have a new opportunity to compete here at Trine.”
Women’s wrestling is a sport on the rise across the country, with 20 states officially offering a scholastic state championship, according to the National Wrestling Coaches Association. The Michigan High School Athletic Association is set to join those ranks next year, announcing the formation of its own championship for the 2020-21 season.
At the college level, more than 70 institutions offer women’s wrestling; 24 within the NCAA. Six NCAA Division III institutions currently sponsor women’s wrestling in the region. Trine becomes the first NCAA institution to sponsor the sport in Indiana.
The biggest news for the growth of women’s wrestling came this past June when the NCAA’s Committee on Women’s Athletics “recommended that all three divisions of the NCAA governance structure add women’s wrestling as an NCAA emerging sport, effective August 1, 2020.”
The Thunder will begin a national search for the program’s first coach immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.