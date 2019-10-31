By the time we get to the sectional semifinals, we have mostly good teams left. That should mean good matchups to decide who will be playing for a sectional championship next Friday.
Around the area we have four good games to look forward to tonight and multiple teams that could be playing for a title.
Here’s a look at the sectional semifinal matchups around the area.
DeKalb at East Noble
Radio: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville, 94.3 FM, Auburn).
Where: East Noble High School, Kendallville.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Class 4A No. 2 Knights 10-0, Barons 8-2.
Last meeting: East Noble beat DeKalb 35-7 on Sept. 13 in Waterloo.
Last week: The Knights defeated Northridge 42-21 while the Barons beat Columbia City 29-14.
Players to watch: East Noble — Sr. QB-DB Bailey Parker, Sr. WR-DB Hayden Jones, Sr. WR-DB Gage Ernsberger, So. WR-DB Rowan Zolman, Jr. LB Jacob VanGorder, Jr. RB Justin Marcellus, Jr. LB Cole Schupbach. DeKalb — Sr. RB-LB Landon Miller, Jr. RB-LB Tanner Jack, Sr. QB Evan Eshbach, Sr. WR Easton Rhodes, Sr. DL Jase Griffith, Jr. LB Dominic Blevins.
Outlook: How much should we take out of 35-7 beating in Waterloo in Week 4? After the same result during the regular season last year, the rematch in the sectional opener came down to a two-point conversion. Will this time around be close once again? Or will East Noble continue to roll? The Barons haven’t beaten the Knights since 2007.
East Noble was able to throw on DeKalb earlier this season, using its athletic receiving core to the tune of 256 yards and three touchdowns by quarterback Bailey Parker. The Barons will have to force some mistakes by Parker, whether it’s sacking him or interceptions, to give themselves some shorter fields to work with. If Parker can’t get the ball to his playmakers, he’s more than capable of tucking it and running for chunks of yards.
DeKalb’s leading rusher in the first matchup was quarterback Evan Eshbach with 73 yards. For the Barons to pull off the upset tonight, they’ve have to get either Tanner Jack or Landon Miller going. Miller only carried the ball five times in the first game.
Mishawaka Marian at West Noble
Radio: WRDI (95.7 FM, South Bend).
Where: Charger Field, Ligonier.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Class 3A No. 4 Knights 9-1, No. 7 Chargers 10-0.
Last meeting: Marian beat West Noble 12-6 on Sept. 4, 1987.
Last week: The Chargers blanked John Glenn 26-0 while the Knights shutout Lakeland 60-0.
Players to watch: West Noble — Sr. RB-LB Brandon Pruitt, Sr. QB Kyle Mawhorter, Sr. RB-LB Raven Slone, Sr. RB-DB Josh Gross, So. LB Braxton Pruitt, Jr. WR-LB Rocky Slone, Jr. OL-DL Jeramyah James, Sr. OL Logan Sumowski, So OL Lucas Baker. Mishawaka Marian — Jr. RB-LB Malcom Anderson, Sr. DE Isaac Hibbs, Sr. LB-DB Tyler Deboe, Jr. QB Maddix Bogunia, Sr. DT-OG Miguel Ortiz, Sr., DB Michael Schnippel, Sr. WR Mitchell Floran.
Outlook: The Chargers have never beaten the Knights, but they haven’t played since 1987. The last NECC school to beat Marian was in the Class 3A regional championship in 2016 when Garrett kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.
West Noble will have to slow down Marian junior quarterback Maddix Bogunia, who is 73-for-126 for 1,112 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions and has rushed for 320 yards and 12 touchdowns. Malcom Anderson is the go-to back for the Knights, and he’s rushed 681 yards on 83 carries for an average of 8.2 yards per carry with eight touchdowns. Senior Mitchell Floran is Bogunia’s top target with 33 catches for 444 yards and seven scores.
Brandon Pruitt and company will be running into the Knights defense that has allowed 5.2 points per game. Isaac Hibbs has made it a habit of getting into the backfield and causing some havoc with eight sacks and nine tackles for loss. Should the Chargers decide to go through the air, senior Michael Schnippel has a team-high six interceptions. The rest of the team has nine interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries.
Bishop Luers at Eastside
Where: Eastside High School, Butler.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Blazers 8-2, Knights 3-7.
Last meeting: Bishop Luers defeated Eastside 42-7 in the sectional semifinal on Oct. 26, 2012.
Last week: The Blazers blanked Woodlan 21-0, the Knights shut out Central Noble 45-0.
Players to watch: Eastside — So. QB Laban Davis, Jr. RB Matt Firestine, Fr. RB Dax Holman, Jr. WR-S Lane Burns, Jr. LB Lane Cleckner, Jr. DL Phoenix Smyth. Bishop Luers — Sr. RB Brayden Cowherd, Sr. WR Jamic Johnson, Jr. RB Cecil Hale, Sr. DB Nick Birkmeier, Sr. DL Will Derrick.
Outlook: The last time Eastside defeated Bishop Luers was in the first round of sectionals in 1994 with 16-14 victory, which was the last time an NECC team beat the Knights.
Both teams had close scores at halftime last week in their respective first round matchups, but both teams finished strong with dominant second halves. Both teams bring in sophomore quarterbacks. Luers’ Carson Clark has only started in a handful of games but found a groove last week with 245 total yards and three touchdowns. Eastside’s Laban Davis also had three touchdowns but only 132 total yards against the Warriors.
The Blazers defense will have to aggressive once again this week after eight tackles for loss, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries against Woodlan. The Knights have thrown 11 interceptions and fumbled the ball 13 times but only lost three. Eastside’s Lane Burns has six interceptions on the season, and the team has 11 total, along with 12 recovered fumbles.
Prairie Heights at Fairfield
Where: Falcon Field, Benton.
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Panthers 2-8, Falcons 5-5.
Last meeting: Prairie Heights defeated Fairfield 32-14 on Aug. 30, 2013.
Last week: Panthers beat Whitko 44-23 while the Falcons defeated Bluffton 27-7.
Players to watch: Prairie Heights — Sr. QB-WR-DB Ethan Hoover, So. QB Luke Severe, Sr. OL-DL Isaac Tarney, So. LB-TE Camden Hall, So. LB-RB Sam Levitz, Jr. LB-RB Zach Wiseman. Fairfield — Jr. QB Cory Lantz, Jr. WR Quinn Kitson, Sr. WR Nolin Sharick, Jr. RB/LB Dalton Cripe.
Outlook: The Falcons surprised some folks this season with winning four or more games since 2015. These two NECC foes haven’t faced off since 2013. The Panthers are seeking their first sectional championship appearance since 1987.
Heights had success with sophomore Luke Severe under center last week against the Wildcats. But he and the Panther offense will be going up against a much stiffer defense tonight. The Falcons have held their own against similar competition this season. Against Class 2A or lower opponents, Fairfield has only allowed 13.4 points per game, which includes non-IHSAA sanctioned Osceola Grace.
Can that combination of Severe to Hoover be successful once again? It’ll need to be to keep the Panthers’ season alive and help the Heights defense that has struggled to hold down opponents this season.
