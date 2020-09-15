EMMA — Both of Tuesday’s first round Northeast Corner Conference soccer matches at Westview High School provided some drama. Both matches went into overtime, and the girls match was decided by penalty kicks.
The West Noble girls got revenge on their loss to Westview earlier in the season while the Westview boys did the same against Garrett.
West Noble girls 1, Westview 1 (WN 3-0 in PKs)
After losing 4-1 to Westview at home two weeks ago, West Noble girls soccer coach Jennifer Reyes needed to motivate her team.
Following another conference loss to Garrett a few days later, Reyes made the Chargers run the entire practice the next day.
West Noble beat Westview 3-0 on penalty kicks on Tuesday to advance to the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament semifinals.
The Chargers play at Angola on Thursday in the semis. The Hornets beat Central Noble 4-1 on Tuesday.
The Warriors were the more aggressive team on offense and created more scoring opportunities. They outshot the Chargers 23-10 but only found the back of the net once the whole night.
West Noble scored in its first three trips to the penalty line, and Westview hit either the crossbar or post on all three of its penalty shots.
Sherlyn Torres, Alondra Salas and Alondra Sosa each scored on PKs.
Torres was the one who helped her team make it to penalty kicks.
The Warriors’ Paige Riegsecker sent a sharp pass up to Andrea Miller who took a couple of touches then slide the ball past the West Noble keeper for the goal with 3:38 left in the match.
West Noble turned up the pressure and Torres was streaking towards the goal when she was taken down in the box, awarding her a PK.
She tied the match with an easy shot from the line with 1:48 left.
The Chargers’ Neyda Macias almost hit the game-winner 48 seconds later but drilled the crossbar.
In the first overtime period, Torres was taken down just outside the box, giving her a short free kick. Her shot sailed.
Westview boys 2, Garrett 1, OT
The Warriors got on the board first in the first few minutes after an own goal by the Railroaders. Westview freshman Carson Brown was credited with the goal.
It took awhile for Garrett to find the equalizer, but it finally came with 19 minutes left in the match.
A corner kick was sent in the box and Blake Ratcliffe put a charge into a shot that hit the hand of a Westview player, awarding the Railroaders a penalty kick.
Zak Klopfenstein took the free shot and easily rolled it in.
Both teams struggled to score the game-winning goal in regulation, so overtime was necessary.
In the second overtime period, Gramm Egli scored the game-winner for the Warriors.
The Warriors lost 4-1 two weeks prior and will travel to Angola on Thursday for their semifinal match. The Hornet boys shut out West Noble 1-0 on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.