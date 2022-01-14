KOKOMO — Four area wrestlers competed at the 6th annual Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Finals Saturday afternoon, two returners and two newcomers.
The returners, Eastside’s Timmery Hunter and Central Noble’s Angelina Clay, both improved on their placements in their second straight appearances as sophomores.
After placing fifth at the 145-pound weight class last year, Hunter moved up to third at 152 this year.
Having secured a bye after winning the Maconaquah Regional the week before, Hunter advanced to the semifinals by defeating Rochester’s Nachelle Gentry by fall in 1 minute, 31 seconds.
In the semifinal, Hunter couldn’t overcome eventual state runner-up in Lebanon’s Jazlyn Gramlin, losing by major decision, 12-3.
In the third-place match, Hunter wrestled Lake Central’s Elly Janovsky, the same wrestler that Hunter defeated by a 7-6 decision in the regional championship seven days prior. This time around, the two fought a battle that could not be won in regulation. With time quickly running off the clock in the first period of overtime, Hunter scored a two-point takedown to secure sudden victory and her best finish at the state finals to date.
“I was all over the place,” Hunter said of what was going through her head at the end of regulation. “I didn’t think I could pull it through but I decided to have the mental toughness and really think about the heart in that situation. I started thinking about my teammates and who was out there supporting me and I knew I needed to do it for them and so I completed my mission for my team.”
With her performance at the state finals, Hunter said she hopes that girls can see that they can wrestle, too.
“It’s not just a guy’s sport,” Hunter said. “It’s for girls, too. I’ve been wrestling for a couple years now but it can be for anyone from a first-year wrestler to a 10-year wrestler. Anyone can go out there and do it and I hope it inspires girls at Eastside to think that they can do it, too, and represent their school like that.”
Hunter’s girls wrestling season ends at 14-4, and her overall record is 17-7.
Clay also made her second straight state finals appearance for Central Noble. Last season, she finished sixth at 98. This season, Clay moved up a spot to fifth in the same weight class.
Clay made short work of Carmel’s Mila Bonewitz in the first round, winning by fall in 21 seconds.
In the quarterfinal round, however, Clay met her match in eventual state runner-up in Purdue Polytechnic’s Adriana Sanchez, losing the match by fall at 3:08. The match had to be stopped in the middle due to a rib injury suffered by Clay, but she finished the match and continued into the consolation bracket.
“One of her knees went to the side of my ribs and at one of the previous meets a girl grabbed me by my ribs and I landed on them pretty hard,” Clay said, “So they’ve been really sore but I just took a little breather and then I went back in there.”
In the first round of the consolations, Clay defeated Frankfort’s Eryka Pillion by major decision 12-4 to advance to the fifth-place match.
In the fifth-place match, Clay won by defeating Clinton Prairie’s Kadie Fearnow by and 8-2 decision to set her best mark at the state finals.
“We were hoping that she could have pushed her way through to the championship match this year,” Cougars coach Kaleb Mooney said. “We got a little bit disappointed getting pinned by Adriana Sanchez, a great wrestler, but we didn’t lose another match the rest of the day, which is a good morale boost for next year. Hopefully we can come back and get that elusive state title that Clay has missed the past two years.”
Central Noble has three girls on its roster this season: Clay, a senior in Kieandra DeWitt and foreign exchange student Alessia Piatti. Clay said girls should join the wrestling team just to try it.
“I think of it as a way to assert dominance and if you do it, people are going to be scared of you,” Clay said. “I’m this really small girl in a small package and you wouldn’t think I could hurt anybody, and then they see me wrestle and they don’t want to mess with me. I try to encourage people to come out and if they don’t like it, they don’t have to, but what matters is that they try it and try to grow the program a little bit.”
Clay’s girls wrestling season ends at 16-2. She is 16-11 overall..
The newcomers, East Noble’s Hayley Kline and Kyleigh Honaker, had their days end in the first round, but continued to pave the way for the Knights’ growing girls wrestling program.
“The five girls that we had out this year are real trailblazers,” East Noble coach Sam Riesen said. “It’s quite an honor for Hayley and Kyleigh to make it down here. There’s nothing but good things to say about our girls.”
Honaker, who comes from a family with a wrestling background, made the state finals herself in her first year competing in the sport. Her uncle, Chad Honaker, was an Indiana High School Athletic Association wrestling state qualifier in 1991 and a national champion.
Although Kyleigh Honaker lost in the opening round at 106 to South Dearborn’s Kaitlyn Fischer by fall in 3:04, she has plenty of time to work her way up the podium as she is only a sophomore.
“I decided to start wrestling this year just because I want to do a winter sport,” Honaker said. “I never thought I would come this far in my first year, but it’s been a great experience and I’m really glad to have been here.”
Kline lost her first-round match to Brebeuf Jesuit’s Willow Arnold by fall in 28 seconds. As a senior in her second year wrestling, Kline said she put her all into the season and improved throughout.
“Just to get to the state finals is absolutely crazy,” Kline said. “I never thought I would be here and I’m so grateful for the opportunity. It means even more to me to get to do this my last year because after this, I’m just done.”
Honaker and Kline are the first Knights to compete at the state finals since Jazmin Belhumeur placed sixth at 152 pounds two years ago.
Honaker’s girls wrestling season ends at 9-6 and Kline finished at 5-9.
With the consistent growth of girls wrestling in the state of Indiana, Riesen, also the secretary of the IHSGW Coaches Association, believes that the sport could be IHSAA-sanctioned in the next few years.
“If a kid wants an opportunity to be on the ground level of something that’s the fastest growing sport in the country, there’s no better opportunity than to come and try out for the wrestling team,” Riesen said.
