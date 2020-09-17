Boys Tennis
East Noble defeats Norwell
KENDALLVILLE — The Knights beat Norwell 4-1 in Northeast 8 Conference action on Thursday.
East Noble took care of business in all of the sets it won at four positions, winning in two sets by more than three games.
East Noble 4, Norwell 1
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Krew Bussel 6-1, 6-1. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Ethan Ottinger 6-0, 6-0. 3. Kellen Zimmer (N) def. Ryan Gienger 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Evan Zimmer-Augie Mann 6-2, 6-2. 2. Ryan Ludwig-Kyle Blackburn (EN) def. Tanner Felger-Brason Chaney 6-1, 6-3.
Westview topples Fairfield
EMMA — The Warriors stayed unbeaten in NECC play with a 5-0 sweep over the Falcons Thursday.
Both Westview doubles teams took care of business, but all three singles positions were pushed.
Westview 5, Fairfield 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Colin Hochstetler 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. 2. Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Kaden Plett 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. 3. Brennan Beachy (W) def. Cooper LeCount 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (W) def. Lance Martin-Mick Moore 6-1, 6-0. 2. Tim Brandenberger-Isaac Rogers (W) def. Brandon Kauffman-Ethan Yoder 6-1, 6-2.
West Noble sweeps Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Chargers picked up a 5-0 Northeast Corner Conference win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Both the No. 1 singles and No. 3 singles match went three sets. Nate Shaw pulled out the 6-2 win in the final set at No. 1 singles, and Luke Schermerhorn won 7-5 in his third set at No. 3 singles.
West Noble 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Leyton Byler 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. 2. Chris Miller (WN) def. Logan Hamilton 6-1, 6-0. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Brayton Ambler 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Brayden Bohde-Josh Ness (WN) def. Chase Bachelor-Kaleb Lounsbury 6-3, 6-2. 2. JJ Jacobs-Wesley Shaw (WN) def. Logan Swygart-Luke Kraphl 6-2, 6-0.
Fremont blanks Lakeland
FREMONT — The Eagles swept the Lakers 5-0 in NECC action on Thursday.
Fremont (11-6, 4-3 NECC) won at all of the positions in two sets and in at least nine games each.
The Eagles JV team won 6-3 over Lakeland.
Fremont 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (F) def. Corey Christie 6-2, 6-0. 2. Nick Miller (F) def. Isaac Larimer 6-1, 6-0. 3. Evan Towns (F) def. Wyatt Priestley 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Nick Rutherford-Sam Verdin (F) def. Blake Sturdivant-Dominic Lawrence 6-2, 6-3. 2. Josh Sherbondy-Isaac Hirschy def. Colton Fleeman-Brayden Miles 6-3, 6-1.
Boys Soccer
Barons fall to Woodlan
WATERLOO — DeKalb fell 6-2 to the Warriors on Thursday.
Nate Fillenworth scored on an assist from Carric Joachim, and Joachim scored on a penalty kick as well.
The Barons host Norwell Monday.
Prep Volleyball
Lakers, Hornets win
LAGRANGE — Lakeland picked up a conference win over Fairfield on Thursday.
The Lakers swept the Falcons 3-0 and won by the set scores of 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22.
In Coldwater, Michigan, Angola defeated Coldwater in four sets, 3-1.
The Hornets won 28-26, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.