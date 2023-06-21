LAGRANGE — Recent Lakeland High School graduate Caden Hostetler won the 23rd annual Courthouse Classic 5-kilometer run on Saturday in a time of 17 minutes, 33.39 seconds.
Victoria Hammersmith was the female winner in 18:14.48 and was third overall.
A total of 167 people ran or walked in the 5K. Twenty-four people took part in the competitive mile run and 32 children took part in the 1-mile fun run.
Matt Hammersmith won the mile in 4:35.18. The top female finisher was Kelly Garretson in 5:52.60, and she was seventh overall.
LaGrange Courthouse Classic
5K Run
1. Caden Hostetler 17:33.39, 2. Shane Ross 17:50, 3. Victoria Hammersmith 18:14.48, 4. Merlin Knepp 18:43.39, 5. Zeke Wachtman 18:49.49, 6. Lavon Graber 18:51.46, 7. Oliver Hofer 18:54.08, 8. Lavon Schmucker 19:30.62, 9. Luke Yoder 19:51.83, 10. Floyd Schmucker 19:58.83, 11. Elmer Schlabach 20:15.16, 12. Matthew Graber 20:23.91, 13. David Dodd 20:29.36, 14. Micah Schrock 20:34.70, 15. Dale Yoder 20:36.85, 16. Gabe Wachtman 20:42.55, 17. M. Lower 21:10.40, 18. AJ Martin 21:17.21, 19. L. Wachtman 21:17.25, 20. Ashlynn Myers 21:29.37, 21. Elmer Miller 21:36.38, 22. Logan Fish 21:37.28, 23. Merrill Warrener 21:39.84, 24. Luke Yoder 21:40.65, 25. Jennifer Mains 21:58.50, 26. Anthony Miller 21:59.99, 27. Bailey Manns 22:05.20, 28. Caleb Hochstetler 22:09.47, 29. Deven Hostetler 22:10.19, 30. Kenlin Miller 22:21.88, 31. Steve Cuatt Jr. 22:22.56, 32. Ruben Falcon 22:33.48, 33. Hayden Hartman 22:40.21, 34. Christian Lewis 22:42.18, 35. Katie Berlew 22:45.30.
36. Annagail Warrener 22:49.30, 37. Jacob Fish 22:59.69, 38. Carlos Lopez 23:05.55, 39. Nathan Kneep 23:10.98, 40. Griffin Hartman 23:12.13, 41. Reggie Sunderland 23:21.45, 42. Isaac Miller 23:24.67, 43. Loren Miller 23:26.95, 44. Lonnie Miller 23:26.97, 45. Grady Hoover 23:28.82, 46. Jerry Miller 23:33.54, 47. Stephanie Burkholder 23:34.06, 48. Elizabeth Yoder 23:36.59, 49. Stephanie Grosvenor 24:03.45, 50. L. Ulrich 24:14.08, 51. Len Fish 24:21.36, 52. Joel Troyer 24:23.97, 53. Emma Davidhizar 24:25.63, 54. James Naylor 24:32.10, 55. Kelli Canul 24:37.17, 56. Stephen Glick 24:38.41, 57. Luke Schmucker 24:53.40, 58. Heidi Yoder 24:59.13, 59. Britney Hostetler 25:12.94, 60. Jason Savoie 25:13.77, 61. Megan Hartman 25:21.03, 62. E. Groeber 25:24.04, 63. John Hinkley 25:54.91, 64. Don Moore 26:02.79, 65. Nick Mains 26:03.14, 66. Ryan Yoder 26:07.15, 67. Stan Kauffman 26:10.42, 68. Chris Lower 26:17.02, 69. Austin Batt 26:22.35, 70. Stacy Greene 26:42.81.
71. Jorden Fisher 26:57.01, 72. Carina Potts 27:04.04, 73. Cody Hostetler 27:15.86, 74. Shawn Miller 27:35.86, 75. Doug Taggart 27:47.76, 76. Paula Turk 27:49.90, 77. Mel Miller Jr. 27:58.55, 78. R. Park 28:24.76, 79. Jonas Maurer 28:33.76, 80. Sarah Park 28:35.34, 81. Ethan Huard 28:36.64, 82. Owen Fish 28:41.36, 83. M. Parrish 28:53.55, 84. Terry Parrish 28:55.42, 85. Cesar Becerril 28:56.17, 86. Macharri Vorndran-Jones 29:01.13, 87. Leah Moore 29:03.76, 88. Calista Houtz 29:07.57, 89. Abraham Oshel 29:22.17, 90. Jenna Park 29:34.91, 91. Cindy Atkinson 29:40.47, 92. Andrea Reed 29:55.53, 93. Daniel Mains 30:07.60, 94. Joel Ulrich 30:08.47, 95. Mark Davidhizar 30:16.68, D. Davidhizar 30:17.31, 97. Louis Zabona 30:21.16, 98. Leah Yoder 30:26.43, 99. Stephanie Fish 30:27.12, 100. Kreig Ackerman 31:16.36. 101. Rick Panning 31:31.73, 102. Caroline Fish 32:06.48, 103. Mike Baker 32:08.86, 104. Melody Michels 32:30.38, 105. Michael Fisher 33:25.10, 106. Phil Allen 33:42.06, 107. Julie Hoover 34:10.58, 108. Chad Hoover 34:10.89, 109. Dan Blake 34:35.
Competitive Mile
1. Matt Hammersmith 4:35.18, 2. Lavon Schmucker 4:43.74, 3. Floyd Schmucker 4:54.62, 4. Nikolas Edwards 5:37.31, 5. Nathan Sanchez 5:44.43, 6. Adam Garretson 5:49.19, 7. Kelly Garretson 5:52.60, 8. Isaac Yoder 5:56.59, 9. Aowyn Myers 6:00.06, 10. Stephanie Burkholder 6:24.14, 11. Kailia Malaivanh 6:28.40, 12. S. Schlabach 6:48.71, 13. Christina Yoder 7:50.08, 14. Bill Miller 8:10.31, 15. Emma Cummins 8:13.16, 16. Kristine Brown 8:24.23, 17. Byron Brown 8:24.54, 18. Ashlynn Myers 9:14.92, 19. Tim Myers 9:16.60.
