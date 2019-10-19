WATERFORD MILLS — Things didn’t look too good for the Lakewood Park Christian volleyball team Saturday night early in the its Class 1A Sectional 51 championship match against Blackhawk Christian at Bethany Christian.
The Panthers, mainly because of a slew of unforced errors, found themselves in an 0-2 hole in sets.
But Lakewood Park reached deep down inside and found a way to rally for a 21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-13 win in a match that took almost two and a half hours.
Lakewood Park coach Will Robbins said his young team — which features just two seniors — didn’t panic.
“We had a talk after the second set, and we needed to clean a few things up and settle down,” Robbins said. “Too many missed passes and serves.”
“We knew what they (Blackhawk Christian) were going to do,” Robbins added. “I coach a lot of their girls in club volleyball.”
Outside hitter Melanie Lee, one of those aforementioned two seniors, said it was a matter of believing in each other and executing better.
“We never doubted that we could come back,” Lee said. “We knew that we could fix the mistakes we were making and get back in the match.”
The comeback started for the Panthers when they got out to a 5-1 early lead in the third set. They never trailed in the set.
The fourth set was a bit of a see-saw affair, and the two teams traded the lead six times early before Lakewood Park, trailing 10-8, pulled away the rest of the way to force the deciding fifth set.
Blackhawk Christian got out to a quick 2-0 lead, but neither squad would lead by more than two the entire set. Trailing 10-9, the Panthers put together the decisive run, outscoring the Braves 6-3 over the final stretch to accomplish a memorable comeback.
Sophomore outside hitter Haley Cruz led the Panther attack with 19 kills. Lee added 14.
Sophomore libero Megan Knox had 21 digs and junior Peyton Lyons added three blocks.
Sophomore setter Taylor Gerke had 41 assists.
The Panthers move on to next weekend’s Class 1A regional tournament at Culver Community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.