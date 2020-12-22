WATERLOO — Central Noble scored before the clock moved Monday night at DeKalb.
The Barons were assessed a technical for having a player listed with the wrong number in the official scorebook, and Lydia Andrews hit two free throws to spark the Cougars to 11 straight points to start the game.
With Central Noble, however, it’s more about defense. They kept the Barons off the board for more than half the first quarter and kept a safe lead throughout in a 47-27 victory.
Bridgette Gray scored more than half her team’s points on 10-of-16 shooting, including three three-pointers, nearly matching DeKalb’s total with 25 for the Cougars (7-2). She and Andrews, who hit two threes, both grabbed seven rebounds as Central Noble owned a 40-12 advantage on the boards.
Delaney Cox had nine points and five rebounds for the Barons while Maddie Hickman made seven steals.
It was grab it and go for the Cougars on many of their rebounds, either getting fast break scoring attempts or quickly getting into their offense. On defense, they consistently kept the Barons uncomfortable with hands on passes or intense pressure on the ball.
After an even second quarter than had the Cougars up 26-15 at the half, Central Noble opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run. Gray scored 12 of her total in the frame, including two threes. The guests were up 40-22 after three quarters.
DeKalb was a 36-23 winner in the junior varsity game as Evie Pepple scored 12 points and Baylee Doster added 10. Ella Zolman scored 12 and Kyleigh Egolf nine for Central Noble.
