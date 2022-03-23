NEW CASTLE — Two former DeKalb boys basketball coaches were inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Wednesday night.
Former Baron coaches Al Brown and Gary Merrell will be among the 18 new inductees to the Hall. Another member of the Hall’s 60th induction class will be the late Garth Cone, father of former Baron coach Rod Cone.
The Hall of Fame also honored its Silver Anniversary Team from 1997, which includes former area standouts Luke Recker of DeKalb and Chad LaCross of East Noble.
A reception, free and open to the public, was held at the Hall of Fame Museum late Wednesday morning and early Wednesday afternoon The awards banquet and induction ceremonies was held at Primo Banquet Hall in Indianapolis in front of a sold out crowd Wednesday night.
Brown coached the Barons for two seasons from 1975-77, compiling a 26-23 mark. His 1976-77 team went 16-10 and won the sectional championship.
Brown was a 1959 graduate of Connersville, and later was a three-year letterwinner at Purdue. He was part of the Boilermakers’ coaching staff when they reached the Final Four in 1969.
Along with DeKalb, he also coached at Centerville and Lafayette Central Catholic, where in 1973, his team won the sectional and ended Lafayette Jeff’s streak of 29 straight sectional titles.
He later coached at Ball State. In 1986 his Cardinals won the Mid-American Conference title and reached the NCAA Tournament.
In 1995, he was hired as an assistant to legendary college women’s coach Pat Summitt at Tennessee, and was part of three national titles for the Lady Vols.
He was also an assistant women’s coach at Wisconsin, South Carolina, Michigan State and Duke. The women’s teams he was a part of reached eight Final Fours, made 24 NCAA appearances, and won 80% of their games.
Brown is the only coach to coach in both the men’s and women’s national championship games.
He resides in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Merrell guided the Barons for three seasons from 1989-91 with a 26-42 record and a sectional title in 1990.
He was a 1964 graduate of Northwestern, near Kokomo, where he averaged 20.2 points a game for a 16-6 team his senior year. He later was a 1,000-point scorer in his collegiate career at Findlay, and is in the Findlay Athletic Hall of Fame.
In addition to DeKalb, he also coached Carroll (Flora), Madison, Seymour, Heritage, Blackhawk Christian and Smith Academy. He has 482 career wins and 10 sectional titles along with a Class 1A state championship with Blackhawk in 2004.
Merrell is still involved in education and resides in Fort Wayne.
Garth Cone coached Alexandria from 1977 until his untimely death in 2010. He had 419 wins, 16 Central Indiana Conference titles and five sectional crowns. He took Alexandria to the Class 2A state title in the first year of class basketball in 1998.
His son, Rod, coached DeKalb from 2016-20.
Recker and LaCross starred opposite each other in the memorable 1997 season, when both the Barons and Knights won sectional and regional crowns, and advanced to the Fort Wayne Semi-state in the final year of the one-class tournament.
Both Recker and LaCross were on the Indiana All-Stars, coached by East Noble’s Marty Johnson. Recker was named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball, was the Gatorade Player of the Year for Indiana, and took part in the McDonald’s All-American Game, held that year at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.
Recker scored 2,008 career points at DeKalb, averaging 26.8 his senior season. He went on to average in double figures in all four years of college, two with Indiana and two with Iowa.
LaCross averaged 18.3 points as a senior and 15.8 in his junior and senior years combined, with East Noble winning back-to-back Elkhart Regionals.
In an outstanding career at Tri-State, LaCross was a three-time NAIA All-American and a two-time Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Player of the Year. He led the nation in scoring (27.3) and rebounding (12.1) in his senior year.
