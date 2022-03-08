Prep Basketball
Rob Yoder out as Westview boys coach
EMMA — A returning for one season as head coach of the Westview boys basketball program, Rob Yoder stepping away from the program again.
Yoder was hired after Ed Bentley resigned after one year as head coach. Yoder was the Warriors coach from 2004-20 before leaving the post the first time.
In 18 seasons at the helm of the Warriors, Yoder was 310-141 with nine sectional titles, four regionals and one semi-state championship.
Yoder stopped coaching after the 2019-20 season to watch his son Charlie Yoder, who is playing for the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.
