PREP UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL

Lafayette McCutcheon Regional

Semifinal, Valparaiso vs. DeKalb, 1 p.m.

Semifinal, McCutcheon vs. Carroll, 1 p.m.

Final, between semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Class 3A Carroll Sectional Final

DeKalb vs. Carroll, 2 p.m.

Class 2A NorthWood Sectional Final

NorthWood vs. Angola, 2 p.m.

Class 1A Westview Sectional Final

Central Noble vs. Bethany Christian, 2 p.m.

Class 1A Canterbury Sectional Final

Lakewood Park vs. Canterbury, 2 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Class 2A Angola Sectional Final

NorthWood at Angola, 6 p.m.

Class 3A DeKalb Sectional Final

Snider vs. Carroll, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Central Noble Sectional Final

Blackhawk Christian vs. Westview, 7 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Angola, Central Noble, Churubusco, DeKalb, East Noble, Eastside, Hamilton, Lakeland, Prairie Heights and Westview at West Noble Sectional, 10:30 a.m.

Garrett and Lakewood Park at Northrop Sectional, 10:30 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament at Westview, 9 a.m.

DeKalb at Whitko Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine women at MIAA Fall Championship (Bedford Valley), 10 a.m.

Trine men at Adrian’s MIAA Jamboree, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Saint Mary’s at Trine, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Men, Kalamazoo at Trine, 1 p.m.

Women, Asbury (Ky.) at Trine (at Shive Field), 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Trine at Adrian, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine men at Kalamazoo’s MIAA Jamboree, 1 p.m.

