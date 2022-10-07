TODAY
PREP UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL
Lafayette McCutcheon Regional
Semifinal, Valparaiso vs. DeKalb, 1 p.m.
Semifinal, McCutcheon vs. Carroll, 1 p.m.
Final, between semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3A Carroll Sectional Final
DeKalb vs. Carroll, 2 p.m.
Class 2A NorthWood Sectional Final
NorthWood vs. Angola, 2 p.m.
Class 1A Westview Sectional Final
Central Noble vs. Bethany Christian, 2 p.m.
Class 1A Canterbury Sectional Final
Lakewood Park vs. Canterbury, 2 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Class 2A Angola Sectional Final
NorthWood at Angola, 6 p.m.
Class 3A DeKalb Sectional Final
Snider vs. Carroll, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Central Noble Sectional Final
Blackhawk Christian vs. Westview, 7 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Angola, Central Noble, Churubusco, DeKalb, East Noble, Eastside, Hamilton, Lakeland, Prairie Heights and Westview at West Noble Sectional, 10:30 a.m.
Garrett and Lakewood Park at Northrop Sectional, 10:30 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament at Westview, 9 a.m.
DeKalb at Whitko Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine women at MIAA Fall Championship (Bedford Valley), 10 a.m.
Trine men at Adrian’s MIAA Jamboree, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Saint Mary’s at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Men, Kalamazoo at Trine, 1 p.m.
Women, Asbury (Ky.) at Trine (at Shive Field), 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Trine at Adrian, 5 p.m.
MONDAY
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men at Kalamazoo’s MIAA Jamboree, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.