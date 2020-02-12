WATERLOO — Tylar Pomeroy is going with a winner.
The DeKalb senior football standout has signed a letter of intent to play football at the University of Indianapolis.
“The coaching staff was really welcoming,” Pomeroy said. “I talked to the players and it’s a real family atmosphere. It’s a winning program. I know when I get there and I get on the field I’m going to be winning.”
Pomeroy plans to study communications.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman said he took all of his college visits in a week’s time, then was able to make his choice. With that done, he can focus on track season and the rest of his senior year at DeKalb.
“It’s a dream of mine since I was little. It’s definitely a relief and pressure off my shoulders. It’s going to be fun,” Pomeroy said.
The Greyhounds play in NCAA Division II. They were 17th in last year’s final rankings, and have spent 38 straight weeks in the top 25.
Chris Keevers debuted as head coach last season as the Greyhounds were 9-2, losing in the first round of the Division II playoffs. Keevers had served as an assistant for 25 years at Indianapolis. As player, he was a two-year starting defensive lineman at Purdue.
Pomeroy is part of a big class with more than 40 recruits. Keevers said he is pleased with the recruiting class.
“The right fit for us is go to class, get good grades, work his tail off and help us win,” Keevers said. “We found that.”
Pomeroy helped DeKalb to an 8-3 season in his senior year, the most victories for the program since 2002. He was a member of the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class 4A Senior All-State team, as well as an Academic All-State selection.
He received honorable mention All-State from The Associated Press the last two years.
Pomeroy was first-team All-Northeast 8 Conference and KPC Media Group All-Area.
Pomeroy previously played basketball, but said football has always been his favorite. He’s played since the first grade.
“Just watching it as a little kid, I always wanted to hit people,” he said. “I thought it was the most fun thing ever. I just followed it and my parents supported me.”
