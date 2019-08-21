BUTLER — New Haven was a 4-1 winner over host Eastside in varsity soccer action at Butler Tuesday.
It was the season-opener for both teams.
Senior Braden Souers had a hat trick for the Bulldogs (1-0).
With no score, the game was delayed for 30 minutes by lightning with 22 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first half.
When play resumed, New Haven went to work, scoring twice in the final 12 minutes of the first half. The Bulldogs registered two more goals in the second half.
Souers got New Haven on the board with 11:43 left in the first half. Less than three minutes later, he tallied again for a 2-0 lead.
Souers made it 3-0 New Haven near the midway point of the second half when he took a feed from teammate Andres Aragon and beat Eastside goalie Colben Steury.
Kyaw Kwey scored with 6:58 left to play to make it 4-0. Eastside’s Noah Johnson broke the shutout bid with a goal with 6:10 to play on a pass from Binyam Biddle.
“We played very well,” said New Haven coach Terry Kerg. “We had a couple of kids injured, but we played very well together.
“We had good passing, shots on goal. Talking and communication was very good for the first game.”
“We need to work on movement and passing the ball to each other,” Eastside coach Sal Gomez said. “The first half, we didn’t do that. We were just kicking the ball like it was their first time playing together.
“The second half, we were a little bit better. We controlled the ball a little bit better. We got the goal and we had a couple of passes where we could have scored two or three times.
“We know we can move the ball and we can play better.”
Both teams showed up wearing white uniforms. New Haven wore colored vests for contrast.
Both teams are home Thursday. New Haven hosts Heritage. Eastside hosts West Noble.
