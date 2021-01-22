LIGONIER — Championship teams have championship mentalities.
Garrett showed the type of mentality it takes to win a championship on Friday night and claimed a share of the Northeast Corner Conference with a 49-42 win over West Noble.
“To come up here and battle a team that’s as good as they are, the way that they play with a championship on the line, I’m just so proud of the guts and the determination,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said.
It’s the Railroaders (16-2, 8-0 NECC) first conference championship since winning the Allen County Athletic Conference in 2013-14, the season before they rejoined the NECC. The Railroaders last NECC title was 2004-05, and they shared it with Westview. Their last outright NECC championship was the season before in 2003-04, which is something they can do again on Tuesday against Fremont.
“It was just a championship mentality. Not that (West Noble) did anything wrong, but you could just see in our kids that they knew what they had to do to finish,” Lapadot said.
West Noble (15-5, 8-2) led 35-30 after three quarters, but struggled to find the bottom of the net in the final five minutes of the game. Garrett ended the game on a 12-2 run.
“(West Noble) executes so well. They run so many sets, and they execute different things. Again, that’s just the champion’s mentality. Sometimes it doesn’t go your way, but when it has to go your way, you’re able to make it happen. You see it all of the time in championship games somebody steps up and makes plays. We made the championship level plays tonight and we’re champions,” Lapadot said.
Bailey Kelham led Garrett with 16 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. Faith Owen and Morgan Ostrowski each dropped in 12, and Nataley Armstrong scored seven.
West Noble had three different scorers reach 11 points, Mackensy Mabie, Lillian Mast and Nichelle Phares.
“We knew it would be a battle. I felt like our girls gave a tremendous effort. They actually executed on all of the things that we worked on. I felt like our defense was solid. Then, probably somewhere early fourth quarter, I don’t want to take anything away from (Garrett), we tightened up,” West Noble coach Jeff Burns said. “I can’t tell you exactly where it was currently, but I’m sure tomorrow when I watch the film, I’ll look back and see there’s probably a stretch of two or three possessions in a row where either turned the ball over or missed opportunities, and they executed on the other end.”
The Railroaders had to battle back multiple times during the first three quarters.
The first time came after the Chargers were up 15-8 early in the second quarter after Mast scored a pair of baskets and had a steal that led to an easy lay-up for Jazmyn Smith.
A three by Armstrong stopped the 9-0 West Noble run and started a charge that finished with Garrett taking a one-point lead into halftime.
Kelham hit a three then another shot, and Ostrowski scored inside to make it 22-21 in favor of the Railroaders at the break.
The Chargers went on a 7-2 run to start the second half with Mast scoring twice and Phares putting back up an offensive rebound for two for a 28-24 advantage.
Garrett scored off a couple of offensive rebounds next to cut the down to one, including a pair of free throws from Taylor Gerke after she was fouled putting back up an offensive rebound, and Kelham was able to grab her own missed shot and put it right back up for two.
The Railroaders took back the lead with seven straight to open the fourth quarter. Kelham hit two free throws then one more that completed a three-point play after she was fouled on lay-up in transition.
Mabie drilled three to regain the lead, 40-37, for West Noble with five minutes left, but it was a three-pointer from Owen with 48.1 left that gave Garrett the lead for good.
