FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps played their first extra-inning game of the season on Thursday night at Parkview Field and defeated the Lake County Captains 5-4.
A runner was placed on second base in the 10th inning for both teams.
Lake County had that runner on third with one out in the top of the 10th, but Carter Loewen (1-1) got a popout and a strikeout to get out of the jam and leave that Captain stranded at third base.
Ethan Skender was placed at second base to start the bottom of the 10th inning for the TinCaps and he eventually went on to score the game-winning run on Justin Lopez’s ground-rule double to left off of Lake County reliever Kevin Coulter (2-2) with two outs.
Skender also had two hits and two runs batted in for Fort Wayne. Dwanya Williams-Sutton was 1-for-2 with three walks and an RBI.
Matt Waldron had a quality start for the TinCaps. He threw 56 of his 83 pitches for strikes over six innings and allowed two earned runs and four hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.
Fort Wayne will host Lake County today at 6:35 p.m. at Parkview Field with a fireworks show to follow the game.
