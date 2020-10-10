SYRACUSE — It was one bounce and one chance.
The NorthWood Panthers took advantage of it, then put a crowd of people in front of the net the rest of the way, and took the Class 2A sectional championship with a 2-0 victory over DeKalb at Wawasee Saturday.
Emma Martz of the Panthers blocked an attempt to send the ball upfield by the Barons, and chased it down when it eluded a DeKalb player.
Sydney Mansfield came charging off her line, trying to give Martz less to shoot at, but the Panther junior found space in the lower right corner of the net with 3:47 left in the first half. Mansfield left with an injury in the final seconds of the half.
DeKalb defended for less than five minutes of the second half. The Panthers converged on every pass, however, and the Barons had little room to operate.
NorthWood made some counterattacks against a tiring Baron squad in the closing minutes, and Morgan Jenkins scored the clincher from the right of the penalty area with 2:52 to play.
DeKalb came closest to tying it when Riley Exford ripped a shot off the crossbar with about 24 minutes left. Grace Snyder tried to curl one in out of the corner with 5 1/2 minutes to go, a shot the Baron fans and bench thought went in, but hit the other side of the net, the referee ruled.
“We dominated the entire game,” said DeKalb coach Logan Cochran. “They had two quality chances and they put them in. We had more of the opportunities, more of the chances, more of the possession, more balls out of the air.
“One of our players told me we deserved it. In the tournament, deserving is not the way it goes. It’s an upsetting game.”
NorthWood gave plenty of attention to Snyder, DeKalb’s second all-time leading scorer, and had at least one player and often two chasing her, making it hard for her to cross the ball effectively into the box.
“They did a good job of doing that, and even taking away our outside passes,” Cochran said. “We needed to use our width better and go to the end line and create more opportunities.
“Hats off to NorthWood. They had a game plan and they executed it, and they were able to win.”
Cochran had some difficult moments with DeKalb’s seniors, many of whom he had coached since they were sixth graders on the middle school team.
“It’s not about the wins and losses with them or the development, it’s about getting to know them as a person,” Cochran said. “They are great people. It’s harder to have them leave more because of the people that they are than the players that they are.”
