Girls Golf
Chargers dropped by RedHawks
GOSHEN — West Noble lost 212-245 to Goshen on Tuesday at Black Squirrel Country Club.
The Chargers were led by Kacee Click, who shot a 56, followed by Maddie Bottles with 57 and Jordan Schlemmer at 65.
West Noble hosts Whitko for senior night on Thursday.
Boys Tennis
Warriors blank Bruins
EMMA — Westview made quick work of Bethany Christian in a 5-0 sweep on Tuesday.
The Warriors won at all five positions in sets, and the Bruins only had one set that went more than eight games.
Westview 5, Bethany Christian 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Brandon Bohn (B) 6-1, 6-2. 2. Kendall Schwartz (W) def. Theo Siemens-Rhodes (B) 7-5, 6-1. 3. Jethro Hostetler (W) def. Josh Cartwright (B) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (W) def. Joseph Mounsithiraj-Tyson Miller (B) 6-0, 6-2. 2. Tim Brandenberger-Isaac Rogers (W) def. Aaron Shenk-Austin Shenk (B) 6-1, 6-0.
Volleyball
Lakeland sweeps on senior night
LAGRANGE — The Lakers defeated West Noble by 3-0 sweep on Tuesday night.
The set scores were 25-13, 25-18, 25-16.
Bailey Hartsough led Lakeland with 20 kills and four aces. Kelsie Bowling finished with a team-high 13 digs and six aces.
