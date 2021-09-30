Believe it or not, I get accused of not keeping up with the times.
I guess humiliating this bunch of sad-sack sportswriters (see standings below) isn’t enough. I agree, it’s not much to brag about.
But I still think that defense wins championships, I still like to see a form tackle stop a runner in the open field and I still write things down on pieces of paper.
I also think Next Gen Stats are a crock of — well, excuse me, I don’t care for them.
Still, I’ll put it in terms the self-proclaimed sports know-it-alls understand.
I’m 15 feet from my computer terminal on an uneven barn floor, so I’ll be there in 8.7 seconds, with a 100% probability I will make my picks. I’ll pause for the sports nerds to groan.
Using my superior football knowledge, I will pick the winners, meaning there’s a 76.6% percent chance I’ll be right, and a 95.4% probability of beating the area scribes, who don’t know a screen pass from a screen door.
Even the next generation has to figure in dumb luck. Their one potato, two potato method sometimes makes them look good.
Then I’ll submit my picks to the paper with a 97.3% probability of winning, and a 12.2% probability of them spelling my name right.
How about that Generation Z?
My advice is to forget meaningless numbers, put down your phone, and enjoy this last third of the regular season, when everything is getting really serious.
This week’s picks:
East Noble over Columbia City
Knights lose three in a row? No way.
Norwell over DeKalb
Great comeback last week by the Barons, but these Knights beat those Knights.
Mishawaka Marian over Angola
Hornets have challenged themselves with a big-time schedule.
West Noble over Lakeland
Lakers win on a last-second kick one week, Chargers do it the next, so expect drama.
Garrett over Fairfield
Railroaders have been resilient all season.
Eastside over Fremont
Until there’s a reason to pick against the Blazers, don’t.
Churubusco over Central Noble
Cougars just keep winning, but Eagles say enough is enough.
Bremen over Prairie Heights
Lions have played some heavyweights.
Leo over Huntington North
The last regular-season game at Kriegbaum Field. Vikings still have other memories.
New Haven over Bellmont
Bulldogs showed some teeth in beating Columbia City. New Haven.
Standings after Week 6
Hannah Holstein 46-14
Ken Fillmore 45-15
Jeff Jones 44-16
Brice Vance 43-17
Mark Murdock 37-23
Murdock’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. DeKalb
3. Marian
4. Lakeland
5. Garrett
6. Eastside
7. Churubusco
8. Bremen
9. Leo
10. New Haven
Fillmore’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. Norwell
3. Mishawaka Marian
4. West Noble
5. Garrett
6. Eastside
7. Central Noble
8. Bremen
9. Leo
10. New Haven
Jones’ Picks
1. East Noble
2. Norwell
3. Mishawaka Marian
4. West Noble
5. Fairfield
6. Eastside
7. Central Noble
8. Bremen
9. Leo
10. New Haven
Vance’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. Norwell
3. Angola
4. West Noble
5. Fairfield
6. Eastside
7. Central Noble
8. Bremen
9. Leo
10. New Haven
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.