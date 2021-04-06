FREMONT — The bottom of the order set the table, and the top took it from there.
A single by ninth-place hitter Robert Skorupski was followed by some clutch hitting that keyed a two-run rally in the bottom of the sixth, lifting Fremont to a season-opening 7-6 win over DeKalb Monday.
Gabel Pentecost moved from third base and threw bullseyes in a perfect seventh to nail down the win.
Skorupski went to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a double by Kameron Colclasure who capped a 3-for-4 day and tied the game 6-6.
Ethan Bock, who also went 3-for-4, then put down his second bunt single, making the most of Fremont’s grass basepaths, and put runners at the corners. Pentecost came through with a sacrifice fly to right which scored Colclasure with what proved to be the winning run.
“We had the leadoff single and Kam hits a double,” Fremont coach Justin Bock said. “Ethan is very versatile. He had a double down the left-field line and lineout to right field, and he had two bunt hits. It puts the defense in a difficult situation and were in a good spot with the part of the lineup we have up.
“We had some clutch hitting up and down the lineup.”
DeKalb (1-3) had clawed back after falling behind 5-1 when the Eagles scored four runs, only one of them earned, and cashed in on back-to-back throwing errors in the second.
A clutch two-out, two-run single by Alex Leslie in the third, a sacrifice fly by Logan Greer in the fourth, and bases-loaded walks to Blake Lude and Bryce Dobson in the fifth brought DeKalb back into a 6-5 lead.
Logan Stahly held the fort after Fremont’s big inning. He gave up 10 hits and four earned runs with five strikeouts and no walks in five-plus innings.
“Logan Stahly pitched well enough to win,” DeKalb coach Tim Murdock said. “Aside from his performance on the mound, we had very little energy and we made a lot of mistakes. The game should not have been that close. We were lucky to be within one run in the seventh.
“We’ve lost a lot of close games already and the season’s only a week old. We’ve got to figure out a way to win some of these close ones.”
The Barons missed a chance to break the game open in the fifth. They had the bases loaded with two out, but with a 3-2 count on the batter, the Eagles picked a runner off second to get out of trouble.
“That was a game-changer,” Murdock said. “We had the bases loaded, full count on the hitter, and their pitchers were struggling. We got caught there and they executed it well. Unfortunately we didn’t get the chance to draw a walk or get a hit, which would have extended the lead at that point.”
Coach Bock also was happy with his pitchers. Colclasure allowed all of DeKalb’s runs on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings. Ethan Bock held the Barons scoreless for 1 1/3 before Pentecost dominated the seventh.
“I was really happy with the three guys who threw tonight. Two years ago when we lost to DeKalb we walked (double digits) and hit three, and we thought if we could control that, whether we win or lose, we can feel good about that progress,” Coach Bock said.
“The pitchers did more than that. They faced a really good DeKalb lineup that saw some really good competition this past weekend. They kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win.”
