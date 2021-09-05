MARION — Izaiah Steury won the elite race at the Marion Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan University for the second year in a row on Saturday.
The Angola senior finished under the 15-minute mark in 14:55.7. As a team, the Hornets were seventh. Sam Yarnelle finished in ninth in 16:19. Ollie Koch and Alex Burney finished in 43rd and 49th, respectively.
The DeKalb boys also ran in the elite race were led by Matthias Hefty, who finished in 35th in a time of 17:09. Landon Knowles placed in 52nd, Jaren McIntire came in 54th and Carter VanGessel crossed in 56th for the Barons.
In the purple race, West Noble’s Grant Flora placed third in 16:04.7. His teammate Issac Silva placed 41st in 17:58.1.
In the boys gold race, Lyndon Miller of Westview led the area with a time of 17:03.6 in second place. The Warriors also had Anthony Sanchez come in fifth place at 17:25.6, Kayden Moore crossed at 15th place in 18:03, and Adrian Miller at 18:15.6 in 20th.
Wyatt Neireiter of Churubusco finished in seventh place at 17:30.8, and the Eagles’ Corre Belcher finished in 26th in 18:27.8.
On the girls side in the purple race, Angola’s Gracynn Hinkley finished in second place in a time of 19:27. Jordan Davenport finished in 10th at 20:28.9, and Ava Budak crossed the line in 20th at 21:19.9.
The Barons were led by Abby DeTray, who came in ninth at 20:30.3 and Olivia Woodcox in 21st in 21:20.1.
West Noble’s top two finishers were Yoseline Haro-Rodriguez and Ava Bish in 23rd and 24th respectively. Haro-Rodriguez crossed in 21:33.5, and Bish followed in 21:34.9. Elizabeth Christlieb placed 37th at 22:04.5 for the Chargers.
Cara DeBolt and Ella Elias of Churubusco led the area in the gold race. The two finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in 21:42.9 and 21:46.9. Jorja DeBolt placed 14th at 22:49.
Westview was led by Kiana Mast in 19th in a time of 23:21, and her teammate Annagail Warrener followed in 23rd at 23:30.7. Gwendolynn Owsley finished in 30th for the Warriors.
Area teams compete at Manchester
In North Manchester, runners from East Noble, Eastside, Garrett, Fremont and Lakewood Park competed at the Manchester Invitational Saturday.
The Railroaders finished fifth in team standings, led by Tanner McMain, who was ninth overall at 17 minutes, 15.09 seconds.
East Noble placed 12th as a team, led by Drew Sillaway, who was 14th overall at 17:29.57.
Lakewood Park finished 15th in team standings. Braeson Kruse was the Panthers’ top runner at 19:04.28, good for 51st place.
Eastside was 17th as a team. Alex Diaz led the Blazers, finishing 92nd at 21:26.99.
Fremont fielded four runners and did not have a team score. Carson McLatcher led the Eagles, placing 39th overall at 18:28.16.
Other East Noble runners were Matt Pickering, 56th at 19:23.62; Thomas Brinker, 66th at 19:45.45; Ian Torres, 82nd at 20:19.97 and Mason Crager, 94th at 22:10.69.
Other Eastside runners were Binyam Biddle, 93rd at 21:52.43; Seth Firestine, 95th at 22:25.74; Marcus Diaz, 97th at 22:39.25; Osric Wolfe, 102nd at 23:29.00 and Jadin Seiler, 106th at 25:29.23.
Also running for Fremont were Gage Forrest, 75th at 19:52.27; Hayden Anderson, 99th at 20:40.93 and Dayne Disher, 102nd at 20:50.45.
Also running for Garrett were Luke Coffman, 24th at 17:50.52; Gavin Weller, 29th at 18:05.95; Nate Presswood, 49th at 18:58.61; Landon Davis, 55th at 19:15.67; Malachi Malcolm, 57th at 19:24.55 and Parker Reed, 72nd at 19:55.83.
Also running for Garrett but not scored were Keegan Angel, 20:27.49; Holden Bowser, 20:39.08 and Connor Brown, 21:27.31.
Other Lakewood Park runners were Anthony Mansojer, 74th at 19:56.68; Jackson VandeVelde, 81st at 20:10.95; Jeremy Elwood, 89th at 20:48.20; Stephen Harvey, 101st at 23:12.91. Titus Shively was 104th at 24:01.21 and Caden Osborn was 105th at 24:15.72.
East Noble’s girls finished second with 77 points, led by Addison Lindsey, who finished second overall in 18:45.73. Rae David was eighth at 20:03.85. Dakota Rodgers was 18th at 20:29.28.
Fremont’s girls were seventh with 242 points. Morgan Gannon led the Eagles, placing 10th at 20:07.81.
Garrett’s girls placed 12th with 291 points. Nataley Armstrong was sixth overall at 20:02.79.
Four runners competed for Eastside. The Blazers’ top finisher was Chloe Buss, who finished 60th at 23:12.42.
Danielle Lesser was the lone runner for Lakewood Park, finishing at 22:17.25.
Also running for the Knights were Lydia Keihn, 24th at 20:41.98; Rachel Becker, 25th at 20:48.54; Cady Smith, 40th at 22:05.83 and Morigan Prest, 71st at 23:57.33.
Other Eastside runners were Destiny Bonecutter, 115th at 26:39.45; Kennedy Helbert, 116th at 26:49.01 and Morgyn Willibey, 135th at 33:22.97.
Other Fremont runners were Natalie Gochenour, 35th at 21:45.85; Makayla Gumbel, 38th at 22:04.91; Kayla McCullough, 70th at 23:54.72 and Alexis Hayes, 89th at 25:32.48.
Also running for Garrett were Makenna Malcolm, 43rd at 22:12.45; Addison Ebert, 65th at 23:51.10; Samantha Liechty, 87th at 25:25.38; Ayla Gilbert, 90th at 25:34.28; Brooklyn Jacobs, 95th at 26:04.90 and Aida Haynes, 103rd at 27:41.26.
Lakeland boys second at Caston Invite
The Laker boys had two finishers in the top 10 and finished second as a team at the Caston Invite Saturday.
Zeke Wachtman finished in eighth at 17:42.96 and was followed by teammate Caden Hostetler in ninth at 17:48.44.
Konner Palmer placed 25th in 18:44.07, Terance Blankenship finished 28th at 18:49.91, Landon Jaeger finished in 31st at 18:53.33 and Christian Troyer came in 36th in 19:17.87.
On the girls side, Abbie McNamara led the Lakers in 31st at 24:02.01. Tara Wilkinson finished in 47th and Chloe Sines place 71st.
