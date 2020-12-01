Prep Basketball Eastside girls pick up games
BUTLER — Eastside’s varsity and reserve girls basketball teams will host Bellmont Tuesday, Dec. 29.
The reserve game will tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity game.
This fills one of two vacancies on the team’s schedule resulting from the cancellation of the South Adams tournament.
Hartsough among nominees for weekly award
Lakeland senior Bailey Hartsough was among the top nominees in District 1 for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week honor from last week.
Wawasee’s Keaton Dukes was a top nominee on the boys’ side in District 1. He led the Warriors to wins over Prairie Heights and Angola last week.
Laker girls defeat East Noble
LAGRANGE — Lakeland won over East Noble 46-37 in a nonconference girls basketball game Tuesday.
The contest was close throughout. The Lakers preserved the victory by making 11-of-15 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Bailey Hartsough led Lakeland (4-2) with 19 points. Alivia Rasler scored 12 and Peyton Hartough added six points.
Avan Beiswanger had 21 points for the Knights (2-5). Karly Kirkpatrick had five points.
Charger girls win on the road
SYRACUSE — West Noble’s girls basketball team won at Wawasee 42-36 on Tuesday.
Mackensy Mabie had 16 points and Nichelle Phares scored 12 for the Chargers (3-1), who recovered from an 11-2 deficit after one quarter. The Warriors are 1-2.
West Noble won the junior varsity game 30-25 with 11 points from Alexia Mast and 10 points from Madison Yates.
AHS girls limited by Falcons on loss
BENTON — Fairfield has been impressive defensively to start the season and shut down Angola Tuesday night in a 42-32 Northeast Corner Conference girls win.
The Hornets (2-2, 1-2 NECC) trailed 17-8 at the half. Leading Angola players Hanna Knoll and Lauren Leach were held to three points each for the entire game.
Brea Garber had 17 points and Bailey Willard had 10 points to lead Fairfield (6-1, 2-0).
Sophomore Jaelyn Fee had 12 points for Angola. Freshman Riley Pepple had six points.
The Hornets won the junior varsity game 37-29.
Warrior girls lose to Northridge
EMMA — The Westview girls lost to a very goos Northridge team 73-30 on Tuesday.
Ten Raiders scored, including four in double figures. Eva Fisher had 14 points for Northridge (6-2).
Erika Miller had seven points and Kamryn Miller and Hailey Miller scored six each for the Warriors.
LPC boys beat at Wayne
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park’s boys basketball team lost to Wayne 58-37 on Tuesday.
Darrion Starks had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Generals in their season opener. Jernard Freeman and Cam Toles each had 10 points.
Caedmon Bontrager had 18 points for the Panthers (1-1).
Prep Swimming EN teams sweep Bruins
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s swim team defeated Northrop Monday at the Cole Center Family YMCA. The score of the girls’ meet was 126-89, and the boys’ result was 131-61.
In the girls’ meet, sophomore Sydney Burke won the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races and anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay for the Knights (3-0). Lily Meyer was first in diving.
The 400 free relay team also included Khloe Pankop, Meagan Kabrich and Molly McCord. East Noble also won the 200 freestyle relay with the team of McCord, Kylee Savoie, Kaitlyn Sparkman and Kinsey Cole.
In the boys’ meet, Owen Fleck (50 freestyle, diving) and Owen Chambers (200 free, 500 free) won two events each in the Knights’ first dual of the season. Kyler Corbin won the 100 freestyle, and Nathan Richards was first in the 200 individual medley.
East Noble had teams win all three relay races. The winning 200 medley relay team included Corbin, Richards, Chambers and Fleck. The winning 200 freestyle relay consists of Chambers, Gianni Brown, Bryce Charles and Hunter Cole. The Knights’ winning 400 free relay team included Richards, Cole, Brown and Corbin.
Angola teams improve to 6-0
FORT WAYNE — Both Angola swim teams improved their dual meet record to 6-0 with victories over Fort Wayne North Side Monday at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium. The Hornets won the girls’ meet 136-21 and took the boys’ dual 134-22.
Maddie Toigo (100-yard butterfly, 100 backstroke), Frances Krebs (200 and 100 freestyles) and McKenna Powers (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) won two individual events apiece for the Angola girls.
Marcus Miller (100 free, 200 free), Ethan Sanders (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Alex Kincannon (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) won two events apiece for the AHS boys.
Girls: Angola 136, F.W. North Side 21
(all Angola swimmers unless otherwise mentioned)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Angola (Shelburne, Sungkakham, Toigo, Conley) 2:06.47, 2. Angola (A. Antos, K. Smith, M. Krebs, Powers) 2:22.22, 3. Angola (Madi Farlow, Zeeb, L. Smith, Macy Farlow) 2:39.16.
200 freestyle — 1. F. Krebs 2:10.39, 2. Steffel 2:31.73, 3. Zeeb 3:01.97.
200 individual medley — 1. Shelburne 2:46.32, 2. M. Krebs 2:54.12, 4. L. Smith 3:09.66.
50 freestyle — 1. Sungkakham 28.21, 2. Conley 29.83, 3. E. Rodriguez 31.3, 4. Madi Farlow 32.51, 5. K. Baker 34.6, 6. K. Towers 38.96.
100 butterfly — 1. Toigo 1:10.94, 2. M. Krebs 1:22.51, 3. A. Antos 1:25.70.
100 freestyle — 1. F. Krebs 59.22, 2. M. Antos 1:07.09, 3. Macy Farlow 1:12.90, 4. E. Rodriguez 1:13.69, 5. K. Baker 1:16.6, 6. K. Towers 1:30.31.
500 freestyle — 1. Powers 6:25.87, 2. Conley 6:40.11.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (F. Krebs, E. Rodriguez, M. Antos, Sungkakham) 1:58.03, 2. Angola (A. Antos, Macy Farlow, Steffel, K. Smith) 2:08.87, 3. Angola (Madi Farlow, Zeeb, L. Smith, K. Baker) 2:18.43.
100 backstroke — 1. Toigo 1:11.36, 2. Shelburne 1:14.63, 3. A. Antos 1:17.86.
100 breaststroke — 1. Powers 1:22.68, 2. Sungkakham 1:23.93, 3. K. Smith 1:27.30.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (M. Antos, Conley, Toigo, F. Krebs) 4:25.85, 2. Angola (Shelburne, Macy Farlow, E. Rodriguez, Steffel) 4:44.55, 3. Angola (Madi Farlow, Zeeb, L. Smith, K. Baker) 5:15.73.
Boys: Angola 134, F.W. North Side 22
(all Angola swimmers unless otherwise mentioned)
200 medley relay — 1. Angola (Sanders, E. Bussema, Kincannon, Creager) 1:52.49, 2. Angola (Gibson, Shannon, O. Koch, Z. Steury) 2:32.73.
200 freestyle — 1. M. Miller 2:03.17, 2. Young 2:12.18, 3. X. Hosek 2:18.79.
200 individual medley — 1. Kincannon 2:22.96, 2. Creager 2:24.77, 3. Cooper 2:37.46.
50 freestyle — 1. Ja. Pontorno 24.74, 2. E. Bussema 25.42, 3. Gibson 26.33, 4. O. Koch 29.44, 5. Shannon 30.46, 6. Z. Steury 34.17.
100 butterfly — 1. Kincannon 1:02.62, 2. Ja. Pontorno 1:04.24, 3. G. Hosek 1:09.54.
100 freestyle — 1. M. Miller 54.07, 2. X. Hosek 1:00.66, 3. Sweeney 1:01.31, 4. O. Koch 1:06.81, 6. Z. Steury 1:19.86.
500 freestyle — 1. Sanders 5:54.75, 2. Young 6:15.84.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (Ja. Pontorno, E. Bussema, M. Miller, Creager) 1:42.55, 2. Angola (X. Hosek, Gibson, Kincannon, G. Hosek) 1:52.02, 3. Angola (O. Koch, Z. Steury, Shannon, Young) 2:02.84.
100 backstroke — 1. Sanders 1:00.96, 2. Cooper 1:09.51, 3. Sweeney 1:13.81.
100 breaststroke — 1. E. Bussema 1:10.84, 2. Shannon 1:43.73.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (M. Miller, Ja. Pontorno, Creager, Sanders) 3:40.32, 2. Angola (Young, Sweeney, Cooper, Gibson) 4:15.35.
