Angola
Coach: Brad Peterson
Peterson believes he has quality athletes at all grade levels and in all specialties in track and field. The Hornets have big-time athletes leading the way in 2020 cross country state champion Izaiah Steury, senior hurdler Garrett Sauter, senior thrower Tim Macomber and sophomore sprinter Andre Tagliaferri.
Steury, a junior, will run the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs for sure and the 800 when needed.
Sauter, who signed with Indiana Tech, was one of the best in the state in the 60 hurdles indoors last year before COVID-19 shut everything down. He will be a contender for the IHSAA state finals in the 110 and 300 hurdles outdoors, and is also a 21-foot long jumper.
Macomber will lead AHS in the field events and will be solid throwing the shot and discus.
Tagliaferri will run the 100 and 200 dashes and anchor the 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays. He was a productive skilled player for the Hornet football team last fall.
“Andre has had an amazing winter of training,” Peterson said. “His upside is tremendous.”
The 4-by-400-meter relay will be an event to watch for Angola. Steury, Sauter and Tagliaferri will be part of it. Senior Kane Wagner, junior Finley Hasselman and sophomore Aiden Weiss are among the options in the fourth leg.
Tagliaferri, Wagner, junior Gabe Cruz and freshman Griffin Michael is a quality quartet of sprinters. Wagner is a track newcomer.
Freshman Sam Yarnell and junior Alex Burney will complement Steury in the long distance. Burney ran 10:30 indoors in the 3,200 this year. Yarnell is one of the top freshman distance runners in the state and will look to break 10 minutes in the 3,200.
Sophomores Beck Davison and Landon Herbert will bolster the middle distance events for Angola. Weiss will also high jump.
East Noble
Coach: Cliff Hannon
The Knights are looking ahead to a very competitive 2021 season. With the shortened 2020 season, the Knights will look to turn to a lot of young, inexperienced talent.
The sprint, hurdle and jump events will be anchored by talented juniors Rowan Zolman, Nick Munson, Dalton Stinson, Lucas Freeze and Nolan Rhoades.
Chris Hood looks to lead the core of throwers. The squad will be rounded out by a strong group of distance runners headed by senior Wesley Potts and Lucas Deihm. Both Diehm and Potts return the most career points on the team, and Potts was the Newcomer of the Year for the 2019 Knights. Drew Sillaway is another junior who will look to replace the 1,600 and 3,200 points left unscored with the loss of Austin Liepe.
Central Noble
Coach: Hayden Kilgore
The key athletes for the Cougars will be Clayton Kirkpartrick, Isaac Clay, Ashton Smith, Preston Diffendarfer, Noah Shepherd and Ethan Skinner.
Kilgore said the total numbers are up from past years with a lot of varsity experience coming back for boys and girls teams.
Overall, Central Noble has balance among the throwing, sprints and distance events and need improvement in the mid-distances events.
West Noble
Coach: Monte Mawhorter
Mawhorter, who is in his 10th season as the boys track coach, lost a talented senior class in 2020. But he expects this season’s group to be right in the mix at the end of the season.
The seniors for West Noble are Hunter Forman, Isaac Flora, Jeramyah James and Coy Wolheter. Braxton Pruitt, Jaylon Gonzalas, Lonnie Slone and Lucas Baker are the juniors expected to make an impact this season.
Churubusco
Coach: Zach Dock
The Eagles bring back a lot of talent that has already accomplished a lot.
Senior Eli Lantz will be the top distance runner and be one of the captains for Churubusco. Nick Nondorf is the team’s top returning hurdler, and Hunter Bianski is the top thrower on the team. He was a regional qualifier as a freshman.
Riley Burroff, Evan Palmer and Wyatt Neireiter are a few of the younger athletes that hope to score well for the Eagles this season.
Westview
Coach: Carter Ammerman
The Warriors will be led by their distance crew as usual but has plenty of other athletes who are expected to score for them in 2021.
Spencer Carpenters, Lyndon Miller, Andrew Cupp, Remington Carpenter, Dominic Hostetler and Anthony Sanchez will lead a distance group that is deep.
Hostetler is also expected to compete in the hurdle events. In the sprints and field events, Braden Rogers and Brady Lehman will do most of the heaving lifting.
Andrew Johnson will is one of the top throwers for the Warriors.
Lakeland
Coach: Keith Thompson
Thompson has some talented athletes to work with, but most of them are new to high school track and field. Not a lot of points are back from 2019.
Leading returners are 400 guys Kyle McBride, a senior, and Ayden Marks, a junior; senior thrower Miguel Delapaz, junior distance runner Terrance Blankenship and versatile junior Zach Chambless. Chambless will high jump, pole vault and run the 800.
There is a lot of potential in the newcomers. Senior Mason Douglas was a leading soccer player for the Lakers last fall and leading basketball player this past winter. He will run the sprints and long jump.
Sophomore Khamron Malaivanh had a lot of success as a middle school sprinter. Classmates Dominic Lawrence and Owen Troyer had impressive prep debuts at Goshen on March 30 with Bremen. Lawrence won both hurdles events while Troyer was first in the 400 and the long jump.
Senior throwers Marcus Randol and Josh Guldin and sophomore Christian Troyer (middle distance, high jump) and Zeke Wachtman (distance) are also among the newcomers expected to contribute.
“Depending on how long it takes the young kids to adjust to varsity competition will determine how good the Lakers will be,” Thompson said. “If we can find some points in the throws and distance races, we could be pretty good by May.”
Prairie Heights
Coach: Kim Kellett
The Panthers will take on more of an individual focus in light of the team having low numbers.
Heights has had a solid run of really good pole vaulters recently and that will continue this spring with senior Zach Wiseman. Freshman Sam Zolman will be competitive in that event, too.
The Panthers will be competitive in the sprints with the trio of Zolman and juniors Cody Melson and Isaac Burns. Melson will also run the hurdles races.
Prairie Heights has an emerging youngster in the distance events in sophomore Kawliga Glasgo. Senior Kole Schrock will lead the team in the throws.
“We are looking forward to competing again,” Kellett said. “It’s a blessing to be spending time with the athletes again.”
Fremont
Coach: Tanner Wall
The Eagles have experience on their side and will be strongest in the sprints and the field events.
Fremont’s leading returners are seniors Jon Armstrong (throws), Armani Guzman (distance) and Kaleb Gannon (sprints). Some boys are trying track and field for the first time, including a couple sectional champion basketball players in junior Logan Brace (hurdles) and senior Garrett Kelly.
Lakewood Park
Coach: Daron White
State qualifier Colton White (17th at state in the 800 in 2019) leads a roster of 25 athletes for the Panthers.
Senior soccer standout Zach Collins will try track for the first time and expects to contribute in the sprints. Another senior, Cobin Moriarity, is also a first-time track team member and figures to help in distance events after three seasons of cross country.
Other potential key contributors include Blake Miller (sprints), Dylan Rowlader (hurdles, middle distance), Weston Roth (middle distance) and throwers Jon Vergon and Chris Shively.
Eastside
Coach: Trisha Hill
The Blazers figure to build around some proven performers returning.
Nicolas Blair (400, 800) “is driven by intrinsic motivation and enjoys the opportunity to explore his potential,” Hill said. Konner Lower will be the top distance runner for the team and is “extremely disciplined, reliable and efficient in his training.”
David Slone (400) is a supportive presence who helps motivate his teammates. Jiye Parr, David Watson and Bobby Davis are all expected to contribute in the sprints.
Hill likes the work ethic and positive attitude shown by Jared Seiler, who figures to lead the Blazers in the throwing events.
Others looking to contribute include sprinters Binyam Biddle, Cody Collins, Marcus Diaz, Johnny Eck and Xavier Davis. Diaz will also see action in the hurdles, while Davis, Collins and Eck will be used in the pole vault along with Jadin Seiler.
Carson Days and Chandler Dangler are also possibilities in the 400. Bradon Greutman, Brock Seiler and Seth Firestine will join Lower in middle distance events.
Bobby Davis, Slone, Diaz, and David Burns are possibilities for the long jump, while Diaz could also be a high jumper. Other throwers include Matt Jacobs, Garrett Thompson, Logan Capp, Dane Sebert and Joey Eck.
Hill hopes to create a team that values sportsmanship, and set goals with each athlete and put forth all effort to accomplish those goals.
Garrett
Coach: Kyler Perez
Garrett returns several key performers as it resumes competition following the cancelation of last season.
Tanner McMain, Trevor Armstrong, Zak Klopfenstein and Landon Davis are all available for middle distance and distance events. Tyler Gater and Seth Montoya are set for the sprints and middle distance.
Throwers returning include Jaxson Gould, Cliff Andrews and Joel Barkey. Chandler Minnich is back as a pole vaulter, and Kenan Kennedy and Robert Koskie will compete in jumps and sprints.
Freshmen Luke Coffman and Gavin Weller are newcomers who hope to contribute in middle distance and distance races. Freshman Nate Presswood will compete in the sprints and middle distance, and Brayden Kennedy is a possibility in the sprints and jumps.
Jack O’Connor, Cody Bickley and Carter Wolfe are newcomers who could help in the throws, while Titus Peck, Lane Blazer and Anthony Semons aim to help in the sprints.
Hamilton
Coach: Garry May
Hamilton will have a young team that will look to grow as the season goes on.
Dawson Miller, Kenny Schiek and Caleb Lepper return with varsity experience for the Marines.
Transfer student Isiah Geiselman, along with freshmen Leland Lester and Connor Stoy are among the newcomers who may contribute.
May has 11 years of coaching experience, including seven at Division I Towson in Maryland.
“We’re working on instilling a Marine mentality based on our athletic department’s core values,” May said. “We are looking to teach life lessons through the sport and enhance the student-athlete experience by creating life-long learners.”
DeKalb
Coach: Chris McGrew
The Barons will fill gaps with a large group of young athletes under Chris McGrew, formerly head cross country coach and a track assistant at Garrett.
Sprinter Tanner Jack, and distance runners, Braeden McIntire and Matthias Rowe will lead the team, which also has nine sophomores and 19 freshmen.
Sophomores Nate Fillenwarth and Alex Zimmerman, and freshmen Cy Young and Matthias Hefty are among the top newcomers.
“I have been extremely pleased with the effort and attitudes of all of our athletes,” McGrew said. “They have all been receptive to our coaching staff in technique, form and drills and have been committed to our workouts every day.”s
