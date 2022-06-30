It was another solid season in many ways at different levels for high school boys track and field in the area.
Ten individuals and two relay teams qualified Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals.
Progress was made for a Hamilton program to have around a double-digit number of boys competing this past spring. West Noble celebrated a Northeast Corner Conference Western Division championship. Angola essentially graduated three state-caliber athletes and still repeated as a sectional champion while not having a home track to regularly train on.
The top of the food chain in 2022 area boys track and field proved to be the Churubusco Eagles. They won the NECC Meet, then the small school Whitley County program had one of its biggest achievements while focusing on what is most important, which is having athletes at their best for the state finals.
The Eagles were second in the Fort Wayne North Side Sectional to Carroll. Fort Wayne track and field sectionals are perennially strong. Most of the schools in the North Side Sectional are much bigger in enrollment than Churubusco, a school of 407 students.
Eagles coach Zach Dock raised the bar. His work ethic and attention to detail carried over to his athletes, both boys and girls, and especially in the weight room.
Leading Churubusco to the great season it had made the Dock the 2022 KPC Media Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year. The Eagles also won the NECC Eastern Division title.
One of Dock’s top athletes took Prep of the Year honors in junior Riley Buroff.
Buroff qualified for state in three events, the 400-meter run, the high jump, and ran the anchor leg of the Eagles’ 4-by-400 relay.
Buroff made the All-State podium in the 400 with a fifth-place finish in 48.62 seconds after winning NECC, sectional and regional titles in the event. His personal best run in the 400 is at 48.09 seconds.
Buroff tied for 12th in the high jump at state with Charlestown junior Jacob Ottersbach as they both cleared the bar at 6 feet, 4 inches. His PR this past season was 6-6, and he also won a sectional championship in that event.
Buroff teamed up with seniors Nick Nondorf and Dylan Stroder and junior Wyatt Neireiter to be sectional and regional runners-up, then place 17th at state at Indiana University in Bloomington on June 4 in 3 minutes, 25.78 seconds. The sectional run at Chambers Field in Fort Wayne on May 20 was in a school-record time of 3:23.37.
At the NECC Meet, Buroff anchored the 4-by-400 relay team to victory and also won the 200 in 22.37 seconds.
Here is the rest of the 32nd annual KPC Media Boys Track & Field All-Area Team.
Nick Nondorf, Sr., Churubusco
Along with being a strong runner for the Eagles’ 4-by-400 relay, Nondorf won sectional and regional titles in the 110 hurdles, then finished 16th at state in 15.07 seconds.
Nondorf’s personal bests were 14.92 seconds in the 110 hurdles, 41.91 seconds in the 300 hurdles and 6-3 in the high jump. He won the NECC title in the 300 hurdles.
Dylan Stroder, Sr., Churubusco
Stroder is a versatile runner who fit in very well on the Eagles’ strong 4-by-400 relay team. He has also run cross country at Churubusco, placing 22nd in the West Noble Sectional last fall in 18:50.
Wyatt Neireiter, Jr., Churubusco
Along with being a solid runner on the Eagles’ 4-by-400 relay team, Neireiter scored in the regional in the 1,600 by placing sixth at 4:32.92. He was fifth in the 1,600 at the North Side Sectional at 4:32.86 and the NECC champion in that event in 4:32.65.
Hunter Bianski, Sr., Churubusco
Bianski was 13th in the discus at 156-10 and 18th in the shot put at 54-4.25 at state. He holds the Eagle boys’ program records in both throwing events, 166-7 in the discus and 56-8 in the shot put.
Bianski won regional and NECC titles in the shot put and the North Side Sectional championship in the discus. He was runner-up in the discus at the regional and NECC meets, and was second in the shot put at the sectional.
DeKalb’s 4-by-800 relay team (senior Carter VanGessel, junior Nate Fillenwarth and sophomores Jaren McIntire and Matthias Hefty)
This quartet finished 13th in the state meet in 7:57.57.
This relay team won a sectional championship at East Noble at 8:23.53 and by a little over 12 seconds ahead of second-place Knights. It also finished second in the Marion Regional in 7:57.38 and in the Northeast 8 Conference Meet.
Alex Meyer, Jr., Angola
Meyer stepped up big down the final stretch after missing most of the season due to injury, including the NECC Meet. He reached the All-State podium in Bloomington with a fifth-place finish in the long jump at 22-5.75.
Meyer was also a sectional champion and a regional runner-up in the long jump.
Brandon Villafuerte, Sr., Angola
Villafuerte was a sectional champion and state qualifier in the shot put. He was 22nd at state at 51-1 after placing third in the regional at 52-0.5.
Landon Herbert, Jr., Angola
Herbert became a leading contributor for the Hornets this past spring.
Herbert ran very well in the 400 all season long, and anchored Angola’s sectional champion 4-by-400 relay team. He was also second in the NECC Meet, third in the sectional and 11th in the regional in the long jump.
Sam Yarnelle, So., Angola
Yarnelle was fourth in the 3,200 at the Marion Regional in 9:45.96. He was the NECC runner-up in both the 1,600 and the 3,200.
Isaac Clay, Sr., Central Noble
Clay surpassed the state standard in the discus at the regional to qualify for state. He threw the discus 164 feet in Marion to place fourth, then finished 18th at state at 145-3.
Clay was the East Noble Sectional runner-up in both throwing events. He was third in both throwing events in the NECC Meet.
Ethan Brill, Sr., Central Noble
Brill returned to state in the pole vault and finished 13th at 14 feet.
Brill was second in the pole vault in the regional (14 feet), sectional (13-6) and NECC (13-4) meets.
Jalen Gonzalez, Sr., West Noble
Gonzalez won sectional titles in the 100 and 200 at East Noble, and also won an NECC crown in the 100. At the Marion Regional, he was 10th in the 200 (23.31 seconds) and 13th in the 100 (11.66 seconds).
Grant Flora, Jr., West Noble
Flora won the 3,200 in the East Noble Sectional and the NECC Meet, then scored in the regional with a fifth-place finish at 9:46.80.
Dominic Lawrence, Jr., Lakeland
Lawrence was the Lakers’ leading scorer and qualified for the regional in both hurdles events and as part of Lakeland’s 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays.
Lawrence was the EN Sectional and NECC champ in the 110 hurdles, and helped the Lakers win a conference title in the 4-by-100 relay. He placed second in the 300 hurdles and in the 4-by-100 relay.
Owen Troyer, Jr., Lakeland
Troyer won an NECC title and was second in the sectional in the long jump. He was also part of the Lakers’ 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays and was the team’s second leading scorer. The 4-by-400 relay placed third at East Noble to advance to the regional.
Dane Sebert, So., Eastside
Sebert finished 11th at state in the discus at 158 feet.
Sebert won East Noble Sectional and NECC championships in the discus, then placed third in the regional. His best postseason throw was 171 feet in the conference meet at Fairfield on May 13. He also qualified for regional in the shot put with a third-place sectional finish.
Drew Sillaway, Sr., East Noble
Sillaway was 26th at state in the 3,200 in 9:41.21, and won a sectional title on his home track in the 1,600 at 4:29.06.
Also in the 3,200, Sillaway was second at regional, third at sectional, and his run of 9:33.57 during this past season is the fourth fastest in the event in program history. He will run for Trine University beginning next month.
Kawliga “Hank” Glasgo, Jr., Prairie Heights
Glasgo was called back to run at state in the 1,600 after placing fourth in the regional in a season-best time of 4:31.77. He was 27th at state in 4:39.13, and placed third in the event at both the NECC and sectional meets.
Glasgo was also second in the sectional, third in the NECC and ninth in the regional in the 3,200. He finished his sectional run in a season-best time of 9:53.27.
The All-Area honorable mentions were East Noble’s Nolan Rhoades, Chris Hood, Aidan Sprague and Kayden Fuller; Angola’s Dylan Oberlin and Gabe Cruz Conley, Fremont’s Logan Brace and Anthony Hart, Westview’s Lyndon Miller and Juraj Hurny, Garrett’s Chandler Minnich, West Noble’s Drew Yates, Lakeland’s Zeke Wachtman, DeKalb’s Josiah VanderHorst, Prairie Heights’ Jaden Daniels and Lakewood Park Christian’s Trennan Lilly.
