AUBURN — Lakewood Park found itself in a dogfight with a scrappy Garrett squad Friday and fell behind in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers found a way to get it done, and when that way is 6-foot-7, it’s easy to find.
Caedmon Bontrager hit back-to-back baskets to finish a 35-point performance and gave Lakewood Park the lead for good, and the hosts made all six of their free throws in the final minute to fight off the Railroaders for a 63-60 boys basketball win.
Bontrager’s slam off a feed from Cobin Moriarity had the Panthers ahead 57-54 with 59.2 seconds to go, and the Lakewood Park defense forced turnovers on Garrett’s next two possessions.
Carter Harman, Grant Merkel and Blake Miller all sank a pair of free throws to keep the Panthers (2-1) safe.
“That was the big thing, finding a way to get the win,” Lakewood Park coach Steve Oberlin said. “Other than Caed we didn’t shoot the ball very well. We couldn’t get anything going outside.
“We were down late in the fourth quarter and we come back to win, I’m proud of them for that, but we’ve got to get better running our half-court offense. We get a little pressure on us and we’re playing scared.”
Garrett (0-2) provided plenty of pressure, and though lacking the size to match up with Bontrager, did a good job on the Panthers’ junior star, coach Bryan Leverenz felt.
“They saw we didn’t have the height to battle him on the block,” Leverenz said. “We defended him really well. We tried to make him as uncomfortable as we could.
“Late in the game they had some driving lanes and they just threw it up, and when you’re 6-7 that’s a very easy play to go up and get.”
Leverenz was happy with the effort and toughness his team showed.
“I was really impressed with the way our guys battled the entire night,” he said. “We battled really well. We had a few lapses in our help side and a few lapses in guarding the Bontrager kid.
“Other than that, we won the 50-50 balls and we played hard the entire night.”
Kyle Smith hit five threes, two of them consecutively to start the second half, and paced Garrett with 21 points. Tyler Gater hit three from behind the arc and finished with 13 points. Luke Coffman scored 10.
Trevor Armstrong had eight rebounds and four steals for Garrett, and Jasen Bailey made seven assists and grabbed six rebounds.
Bontrager also had a game-high nine rebounds for the Panthers and Miller had five assists. Harman was the next-highest scorer with eight.
Lakewood Park finished 21-of-26 at the foul line, with Garrett struggling at 9-of-20.
Garrett hit 4-of-5 threes to start the third quarter, the last of them by Gater putting the guests up 39-34.
“We were doing a good job of running our offense, attacking gaps and finding the wide open guys,” Leverenz said. “Those threes we were hitting early in the third, we didn’t hit them late in the fourth. That’s kind of where it got away from us and our free throw shooting really hurt us. In a one-possession game like this, those free throws are very important.”
The Panthers twice caught the Railroaders in transition to score, with a dunk from Bontrager in between, to go in front. Smith’s three gave Garrett its final lead at 54-53 with 1:50 left, but the two hoops by Bontrager put the Panthers in front for good.
Both teams were slated to play Heritage next, the Railroaders tonight and the Panthers Tuesday, but the games were postponed due to COVID issues.
Garrett took the junior varsity game 55-44. Drayton Myers led the Railroaders with 23 points and Coffman scored eight. The Panthers got 20 points from Isaiah Bland and six from Titus Shively.
