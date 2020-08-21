BUTLER — There’s nothing like Friday nights under the lights.
It took the Eastside Blazers about a half to find their stride, but once they did, there was little the Heritage Patriots could do to stop them in a 49-7 nonconference contest at Butler.
Quarterback Laban Davis was a big part of the offense, throwing for 157 yards, including three touchdowns, and running for 100 more. Matt Firestine added 98 yards on the ground for Eastside.
As a team, the Blazers had 484 yards of total offense, with 327 coming on the ground.
Eastside led 21-7 at halftime, with all three scores coming on or immediately after big plays. It could have been a bigger margin if not for two lost fumbles in the second quarter.
Firestine opened the scoring with a 31-yard run coming with 3 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first. Jaiden Baker made the first of her seven extra-point kicks for a 7-0 lead.
On the Blazers’ second possession of the second, Davis hooked up with Dylan Bredemeyer on a 40-yard screen pass for the team’s second score, coming with 9:43 left in the second.
Heritage had to punt from deep in its own territory, and Eastside got the ball back near midfield with 3:36 left.
This time, Davis used his feet, gaining 16 yards on one run and 24 on another. Wade Miller ran it in from seven yards out for a 21-0 lead with 2:56 left in the half.
The Patriots, who moved the ball effectively much of the first half, punched in their only score on the final snap of the half.
Heritage had several good gains from senior running back Gage Pritchard, including a 39-yard pickup to the Blazer 28 late in the first quarter. That possession didn’t produce points, however.
The Patriots’ only score came when they started from midfield. On a rare passing play, quarterback Chris Baker connected with Deonte Cobbins for 27 yards to the Eastside 26. Seven plays later, Pritchard took it in from the one.
Eastside responded the best way it could, needing just four plays after the second-half kick to score. The Blazers would add two more scores before the quarter ended for a commanding 42-7 lead.
Gavin Wallace caught an 18-yard touchdown pass on Eastside’s first possession of the third. Later, he caught a 12-yard TD pass. The final score of the quarter came on a six-yard run by Dax Holman, making it 42-7.
With a 35-point difference, the rest of the game was played with a running clock. Eastside’s reserve team managed to score once in the fourth quarter. Briar Munsey ran it in from two yards out to close out the scoring.
The Blazers visit Adams Central Friday.
By Adams County Health Department guidelines, fans from outside of the county will not be permitted to attend.
