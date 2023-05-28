ANGOLA — After enjoying home cooking and sleeping in their own beds the past three weekends, the Trine University softball team is hitting the road.
But the Thunder don’t mind that one bit, because the destination is Jason Bell Field at Taylor Park in Marshall, Texas, on the campus of East Texas Baptist University.
And that destination is the last step on a journey the Thunder have been on since falling just short of an NCAA Division III national title in 2022.
The Thunder are headed back to the NCAA Division III Softball Championship after completing a sweep of Concordia (Wis.) in the Angola Super Regional on Saturday at SportONE/Parkview Field.
After defeating the Falcons 3-2 on Friday in Game 1, the Thunder (40-4) pulled away late in Game 2 on Saturday afternoon to win 7-2, sweep the best-of-3 series and bring Concordia’s first super regional appearance to an early end.
Concordia finished 40-5.
This one started out as a nail-biter. After a scoreless first three innings, Trine broke onto the scoreboard first with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth.
Senior Amanda Prather singled and moved to second on a Scarlett Elliott sacrifice bunt. Freshman pinch hitter Reese Ruvalcaba, hitting for Emma Beyer, singled and advanced to third on a throwing error, plating Prather with Trine’s first run. Beyer re-entered the game to run for Ruvalcaba and scored on an Ashleigh Tranter single.
The Thunder added two more runs in the top of the sixth, getting an RBI single from Beyer and a sacrifice fly from Ellie Trine.
Concordia showed signs of life in the bottom of the sixth when Jess Pozezinski clubbed a two-run homer to left center, halving the Thunder lead to 4-2.
But just as soon as the door appeared to perhaps be cracking a bit for the Falcons, the Thunder slammed it for good in the top of the seventh. Freshman Debbie Hill led off the frame with a homer to right field.
Trine added two more runs on an RBI triple by Tranter and an RBI single by Alexis Michon.
Michon came in the game in the sixth in relief of starting pitcher Anna Koeppl. Michon pitched an inning and two thirds in the bottom of the seventh to save it for Koeppl, who improved to 15-0. Koeppl struck out two and walked none, giving up just two hits and no runs.
Koeppl was named outstanding pitcher of the super regional, while Hill was tabbed outstanding player.
Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen said his team’s defense and pitching were the difference on this day.
“We made more plays and put pressure on them,” Danklefsen said. “Up and down our lineup, we had kids stepping up to make plays. Our depth came into play again, and that’s why we’re moving on.”
For Concordia coach Steve Crook and his team, meanwhile, the sting of the loss was palpable.
“When you’re in college athletics, you know what the end of the season means,” Crook said. “It means a lot of goodbyes. This is a very tough moment, because we’re saying goodbye to some players who have done some great things. The flip side of that is that we’re very proud of our team.”
The Thunder offense produced 12 hits. Tranter, the Thunder’s freshman first baseman, was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs to lead the Trine attack.
Trine pitching limited the Falcons to five hits.
The Thunder, ranked No. 5 in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll, drew the No. 3 seed in the eight-team field and will open the tournament against No. 6 Rowan University (N.J.) Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. Central in Texas).
The rest of the national championship bracket includes No. 1 Salisbury (Md.), No. 2 Linfield (Ore.), defending champion and fourth-seeded Christopher Newport (Va.), No. 5 Berry (Ga.), No. 7 Coe (Iowa) and No. 8 Moravian (Pa.).
