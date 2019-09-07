Girls Golf Bellmont beats DeKalb
DECATUR — DeKalb suffered its first loss of the season Thursday, falling to Bellmont 170-188.
Ally Stuckey was the medalist with a 40 to lead the Barons (9-1 overall, 5-1 NE8), and Kayla Fleming added a personal-best 43.
Lillie Cone shot a 49 and Tabitha Butler-Ramer had a personal-best 56.
Girls Soccer DeKalb, Snider play to scoreless draw
WATERLOO — DeKalb and Fort Wayne Snider played to a scoreless tie Thursday.
The Barons (4-0-3) had 28 shots but were unable to score.
Boys Tennis Barons edged by NE8 rival Huntington North
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb was defeated 3-2 at Huntington North in a Northeast 8 match Thursday.
Volleyball
Cougars down Barons
ALBION — Central Noble topped DeKalb in three games Thursday. Scores were 25-13, 25-20, 25-19.
Christina Yarian had seven kills and a block for the Barons. Paige Pettis had four kills and five digs, and Autumn Straw had four kills, an ace and two blocks.
Olivia Fetter had three kills and two digs, while Addison Freed had three kills and five digs.
Aiva Ring had 15 assists and Hope Moring had five. Natalie Hughes had 15 digs.
Baron seventh grade suffers first loss
FORT WAYNE — Woodside handed DeKalb’s seventh-grade team its first loss of the year, 25-22, 25-14 Thursday.
Sophia Jackson had five aces for the Barons and Nicole Azzue had three.
DeKalb outlasted Carroll in three games Wednesday. Scores were 25-16, 20-25, 15-11.
Sophia Pfister and Lauren Kirkpatrick had six kills each and Bre Fordyce had three to lead the Barons.
DeKalb eighth-graders prevail over Woodside
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb’s eighth-grade team won the last two games to take a win at Woodside Thursday. Scores were 22-25, 25-21, 15-11.
Sydney Nokaya had six aces and two kills for DeKalb. Brooklyn Barkhaus and Baylee Doster had five aces each.
Scout Warner and Rebecca Yarian both had five kills, and Kennlee Dick had seven assists.
Carroll defeated DeKalb Wednesday. Scores were 25-23, 12-25, 15-8.
Baylee Doster had six aces and two digs for the Barons. Barkhaus had five aces and two kills, and Warner had six kills and two assists.
Nokaya had five kills, while Dick had four assists, two aces and three kills. Taylor Zacharias had seven digs.
DeKalb sixth grade wins
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s sixth-grade squad defeated West Noble Thursday.
The Barons opened their season with a three-game win over Hamilton Tuesday
Football
Unified Barons triumph
WATERLOO — The Unified Barons flag football team defeated Homestead Wednesday.
Joseph Armstrong led DeKalb with six touchdowns, and Olivia Kelley, Joni Armstrong and Zachary Morgan also had TDs.
Kelley, Armstrong, Donavan Neeley and Mathew Purdy scored two-point conversions for DeKalb.
