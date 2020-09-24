Before the season, the Week 6 matchup between Angola and Fairfield looked like it was going to be another easy win for the Purple and Gold.
The Hornets were going to be better than they were last year, and the Falcons were a nice story that ended in a sectional championship appearance, where they were shut out.
Even when the Hornets were down last year, they still hung 48 points on the Falcons in a blowout win. It’s expected to much closer this time around.
Two teams enter with undefeated records. Only one will remain that way after tonight.
Fairfield at Angola
Records: Angola 3-0, 2-0 NECC Big School division; Fairfield 4-0, 1-0 NECC Big
Media: Hometown Media on Facebook, elkhartcountysports.com
Last meeting: The Hornets defeated the Falcons 48-16 on Sept. 28, 2019
There is still a lot of season left, but this game is the NECC Big School division championship showdown.
The Falcons have not been tested this season, but this quickly growing group has been in a few big games and responded well in most of them over the past 14 months. Fairfield is capable of punching a lot of teams in the mouth.
Two examples of the Falcons responding well in significant games as far as they are concerned took place last October on the road, a 38-22 win at Garrett on Oct. 4 and a 27-7 Class 2A first-round sectional triumph at Bluffton on Oct. 25.
Fairfield is averaging just over 300 yards rushing per game. Senior quarterback Cory Lantz leads its triple-option attack. He is also an effective passer along with being a solid runner.
The Falcons’ leading defensive players are senior linebackers Carson Abramson, Colton Fisher and Nathan Klinedinst and sophomore safety Brock Short.
Angola has won the last four games against Fairfield. We will see how much the Falcons have narrowed the gap on the Hornets tonight. If Fairfield controls the clock and takes care of football, this game will be decided in the fourth quarter.
Huntington North at DeKalb
Records: DeKalb 0-2, 0-1 Northeast 8; Huntington North 2-3, 1-2 NE8
Media: Auburn Essential Services Your Community Network channel
Last meeting: The Barons beat the Vikings 26-7 on Sept. 27, 2019
The Barons returned to action last week after missing three games and lost a 13-12 overtime heartbreaker to Columbia City.
DeKalb exhibited a ball-control offense, mixing the power running of Curtis Martin and some deceptive plays that sprung quarterback Corey Price loose. The Barons mixed in a controlled passing game and allowed the Eagles to run just nine plays in the first half.
DeKalb’s defense came up with four takeaways and limited the high-powered Eagles to far below their season averages.
After facing the NE8’s No. 1 offense, the Barons will face the league’s second-best on homecoming. The Vikings, who broke into the win column in the conference with a 35-13 win over Bellmont a week ago, are the NE8’s top rushing team at 270 yards a game.
Junior Aiden Dennis is the conference’s No. 2 rusher and averages more than 12 yards per carry. On defense, senior Jackson Hobzinger is second in tackles in the NE8.
Norwell at East Noble
Records: East Noble 3-2, 1-1 NE8; Norwell 4-1, 2-1 NE8
Media: WAWK 94.3 and 95.5 FM
Last meeting: East Noble shut out Norwell 35-0 on Sept. 27, 2019
East Noble is not trending in the right direction at the moment, and if it plays like it did last Friday, then tonight could be another ugly loss. Norwell doesn’t have the offensive firepower that Leo does but is on a similar level defensively, maybe better.
Norwell has allowed 6.4 points per game and 101 yards per game. It also has the best turnover margin at plus-10. Isaiah Brege and Joel Rinkenberger lead their team with more than 20 tackles, and Luke Graft leads the Knights with three interceptions.
East Noble had five turnovers last week against Leo. It will have to clean that up, along with the 10 penalties for 95 yards. The offensive line needs to dominate up front like it did against Huntington North and Penn.
If the East Noble defense can slow down Norwell quarterback Eli Riley, it will have a good chance to come out on top. Riley leads his team with 707 total yards of offense and seven touchdowns.
Prairie Heights at Eastside
Records: Prairie Heights 0-5, 0-2 NECC Small School Division; Eastside 5-0, 1-0 NECC Small
Media: WLKI 100.3 FM; Streamed on YouTube. Search EHS Blazers to access
Last meeting: The Blazers defeated the Panthers 42-7 on Sept. 28, 2019
Offense has been difficult to come by for the Panthers, as they have averaged 6.6 points per contest through five games. Prairie Heights has been shut out three times this season, including against Central Noble and Churubusco the past two weeks.
Panther quarterback Luke Severe has completed 39-of-115 passes for 374 yards.
Senior running back Zach Wiseman is the team’s leading rusher with 200 yards on 40 attempts and two touchdowns. Wiseman is also the top receiver with 10 catches for 106 yards.
On defense, junior Colton Penick is the team’s leading tackler with 28 total stops. Junior Cody Melson has 26 tackles and junior Sam Levitz has 25.
The Blazers have posted three straight shutouts, one short of a school record, and have kept opponents off the scoreboard for the past 15 quarters, going back to the second quarter against Adams Central.
Senior Lane Cleckner leads Eastside with 52 total tackles. Junior Kyler Bibbee has 48 total tackles and sophomore Dax Holman has made 42 total tackles.
Lakeland at Central Noble
Records: Lakeland 1-4, 0-2 NECC Big; Central Noble 3-2, 2-0 NECC Small
Media: wawk.com, WTHD 105.5 FM
Last meeting: The Cougars beat the Lakers 27-6 on Sept. 28, 2019
This game could be loaded with momentum shifts, even if turnovers play a factor.
The Cougars are the smoother running machine that is better able to overcome turnovers in this matchup, especially when they feed junior Will Hoover.
Speaking of Hoover, he had the game of his young life to lead the Cougars to a 35-34 overtime win over visiting Fremont last Friday. He ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Trey Hearld, and made 21 tackles on defense, including 14 assists.
Lakeland has to feel better about itself. It was tied at 21 at the half with a solid Angola team last week without leading skilled players Khamron Malaivanh and Brayden Bontrager.
What Hoover is to the Cougars is what senior WB-LB Bryce Alleshouse could be to Lakeland. Alleshouse rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown against the Hornets. Sophomore Deion Marshall caught four passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
The Cougars have won the last three matchups, including a double-overtime victory in 2018.
Churubusco at Fremont
Records: Churubusco 3-2, 1-1 NECC Small; Fremont 2-3, 0-1 NECC Small
Media: Fremont Athletics — Live on Facebook, fremonteaglesfootball.com
Last meeting: Churubusco beat Fremont 62-19 on Sept. 28, 2019
If experience counts for anything, give Fremont some credit. But the Steuben County Eagles will have to be better at the point of attack than they have been the last couple of games against Central Noble and Fairfield to have a chance to beat Churubusco.
The Whitley County Eagles have yet to score on the road. Their first two road games were mighty challenges against Columbia City, a 38-0 loss in the season opener, and Class 2A state-ranked Eastside, a 26-0 loss on Sept. 11.
It’s likely that scoring drought ends, but how will a young Churubusco team respond to being away from the comforts of home? It should not matter, but you never know. The physical foundation it is built upon should set the tone wherever it plays. Young guys like quarterback Riley Buroff and new feature back Wyatt Marks are getting in a groove.
If the offense can’t get going on the road, the defense could be leaned upon to carry Churubusco to victory. No surprise that Hunter Bianski leads the team in tackles with 42 total tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss. Churubusco has three other players that have five or more tackles for loss, Brayton Gordon, Kuper Papenbrock and Kaleb Oliver. Look for all four to be in the Fremont backfield at some point tonight.
Garrett at West Noble
Records: Garrett 1-3, 1-0 NECC Big; West Noble 0-5, 0-2 NECC Big
Media: wawk.com
Last meeting: The Chargers defeated the Railroaders 34-7 on Sept. 28, 2019
This NECC Big Division matchup features two teams looking for some positives in a tough season to date.
The Chargers have been shut out three times this season, and have scored just 21 points through five games. They haven’t scored an offensive touchdown since week one. The lone score in last week’s loss to Fairfield came on a 93-yard kickoff return by Hunter Foreman.
Freshman Drew Yates started at quarterback last week showed some promise. West Noble is going to need a lot more than just promise from players like Foreman and Yates to keep pace with Garrett.
Senior running back Kolin Cope leads the Railroaders with 482 yards and five touchdowns on 92 carries. Freshman Aaden Lytle is settling in at quarterback, completing 20-of-34 passes for 183 yards. Brady Cook leads the team with 14 catches for 180 yards.
Junior Trey Richards leads the team with 26 total tackles, but he was injured in last week’s loss to Eastside and did not return. Senior Seth VanWagner has 25 total tackles and junior Matt William has 24 tackles.
