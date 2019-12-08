BUTLER — Bryan senior guard Connor Arthur drove the lane and made a right-handed lay-up with five seconds left, giving his team a 43-41 win over host Eastside Saturday afternoon at Butler.
The Blazers had fought back from a six-point deficit early in the fourth to take a 38-37 lead on Gabe Trevino’s drive to the bucket with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left in regulation.
Arthur, who finished with 10 points, answered with a rebound score with 1:46 to play, and after an Eastside miss, made two free throws 30 seconds later to give the Golden Bears a 41-38 lead.
Eastside senior Noah Johnson spun, scored and converted a three-point play with 52.8 seconds left to even the score before Arthur’s winning basket.
The Blazers had one last chance, but Trevino’s three at the buzzer was off the mark.
Eastside fell to 0-2 with the loss. Bryan improved to 3-0. This was the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
“We played a great game, and we got beat by an awesome Bryan team,” said Blazer coach Ryan Abbott. “They went to Wayne Trace last night and beat them at home. It’s hard to go to Wayne Trace and win.
“(Bryan’s) average margin of victory has been 15-20 points, and we took them down to the wire.
“To talk only about today would be cheating our team,” Abbott said. “Big picture, this is a great basketball game for us, and we got beat by a really good team.
“This game helps us Tuesday against Bellmont’s length. This game helps us Saturday against Prairie Heights’ size in our first conference home game.
“It’s just a great game for us getting better.”
Bryan’s starting lineup featured 6-foot, 6-inch junior Titus Rohrer and 6-8 senior Reese Jackson. Rohrer picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter and his third in the second. Jackson led the Golden Bears with 14 points to go with nine rebounds.
Sophomore Logan Fry led Eastside with 13 points. Johnson had nine points and Trevino finished with eight.
Bryan led 11-9 after a quarter.
After Fry’s score inside evened the score early in the second, Bryan got buckets from Rohrer and Travis Lamberson and a free throw from Rohrer for a five-point cushion.
Johnson scored on a drive to the bucket for Eastside and later sank a 15-footer to cut the deficit to three.
Caleb Zuver sank a three, and Jackson’s three-point play late in the half gave the visitors a 24-18 lead at the break.
Eastside turned the ball over on its first two possessions of the third quarter, the latter leading to Arthur’s lay-up and an eight-point advantage.
Fry and Owen Willard hit threes, and Johnson’s baseline jumper with 2:41 left in the quarter cut the gap to three.
Jackson converted a three-point play early in the fourth for a 32-26 lead. Gavin Pfefferkorn’s three from the key 43 with 5:30 to play tied it at 34.
The Blazers host Bellmont Tuesday.
Bryan JV 43, Eastside 36
Bryan led 40-20 in the third quarter before Eastside rallied to close to 40-33 late in the fourth.
The Blazers trailed 11-10 after a quarter and 30-14 at halftime.
Zach Northrup led Eastside with 14 points and Kyle Yoder added 12. Evan Cox had 12 points to lead Bryan. Braiden Showalter added nine points.
