GARRETT — DeKalb was able to turn the game inside out against Garrett Friday night.
The Barons’ ability to get the ball to 6-foot-6 post player Connor Penrod or penetrate inside produced plenty of open shots on the outside in the second half, and DeKalb pulled away to a 61-33 victory as Garrett celebrated senior night and four new Hall of Fame inductees.
The Barons hit 10-of-20 from beyond the arc, including 6-of-11 in the second half. DeKalb was up just five at halftime, but outscored the Railroaders 17-4 over the first six minutes of the third quarter.
“We came out the second half and we wanted to establish ourselves inside a little more with Connor,” Baron coach Marty Beasley said. “We wanted to crash the glass and we did that. We wanted to push it in transition and we did that.
“I’m very proud of the guys, and the effort they had as far as doing things we talked about doing was really good.”
Penrod still did some damage inside with a team-best 14 points for DeKalb (9-10). Jackson Barth hit four threes for 12. Six different Barons made three-pointers.
Kyle Smith had 10 points for Garrett (5-16).
DeKalb, which had lost its last two in overtime and on a buzzer basket, went on an early 11-0 run and led 14-3 in the first quarter.
The Railroaders stormed back in the second quarter with threes from four different players: Luke Coffman, Tyler Gater, Smith and Jasen Bailey. DeKalb was limited to three points in the quarter before baskets by Caden Pettis and Alex Leslie late, and the lead was down to 23-18 at the break.
“We had a great first quarter. The second quarter I didn’t think we played bad, they just hit some threes. Our defense was pretty solid. Offensively we weren’t as sharp,” Beasley said.
The Barons limited Garrett to seven field goals for the game, six of them three-pointers. The Railroaders 6-of-16 behind the line.
“They had one two-point field goal the whole game. They were 1-of-11. I was very pleased with that,” Beasley said.
“I’m very pleased with the effort. We couldn’t practice yesterday. Didn’t have school today.”
That one two-point basket, which Jaxson Fugate muscled in on the inside, got Garrett within 23-20 as the second half started. DeKalb had a four-point trip when a Garrett player was called for a technical, however, with Leslie hitting both free throws and Brantley Hickman dishing to Penrod for a basket.
DeKalb’s last three baskets of the quarter were threes, and it was 46-25 going into the fourth.
DeKalb took the junior varsity game 37-32. Caiden Hinkle had 16 points and Kiefer Nagel scored nine for the Barons. Elijah Chapman led Garrett with 14 and Jacob Molargik added nine.
