High Schools DeKalb’s Stuckey, Swift among Heisman Scholarship winners
NEW YORK — DeKalb seniors Ally Stuckey and Gavin Swift were among the area school winners of the 2019 Heisman High School Scholarship.
Other area school winners were Angola’s Kayla Fenstermaker and Ryan Brandt, Lakeland’s Beth Stroop and Jayce Riegling, East Noble’s Austin Liepe and Prairie Heights’ Ethan Hoover. The Indiana state winners were Castle’s Kaitlyn Porter and Greenfield Central’s Conner Kinnaman.
Eligibility for the scholarship begins with maintaining a weighted GPA of 3.0 (B average) or better.
Applicants also need to be proven leaders and role models within their school and community. Also, they must participate or have participated in grades 9, 10, or 11 in at least one of the 48 school sponsored sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games or the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Girls Basketball Panthers lose to Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Lakewood Park lost to Churubusco 39-24 on Thursday night.
Chloe Jolloff had 12 points and Taylor Gerke scored nine for the Panthers (0-2). This was the season-opening game for the Eagles.
