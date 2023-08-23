AUBURN — August came to town and was there to greet the girls golf teams from East Noble, Garrett and DeKalb Monday afternoon.
All three teams had to deal with excessive heat along with the Bridgewater course and were able to soldier through in their three-way match.
With four players breaking 50, DeKalb came out on top with a score of 175 to 219 for the Knights and 234 for the Railroaders.
Paige Williams of DeKalb was the medalist with a 39 and Sophie Pfister shot 42. Jadan Tompkins had a 45, Grace Pfister a 49, and Kaitlin Traylor a 55.
“With the temperature we did really well,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “We tried to stay hydrated throughout the day at school, as well as during the match drinking three or four waters.
“Paige played solid all the way around. I saw a couple of her irons getting her set up for birdie attempts. That makes the course play a little easier.”
Lily Oburn topped East Noble with a 46 and McKenna Strohm shot a 53.
“The heat’s the big thing, and it’s supposed to get worse later in the week,” East Noble coach Jason Buchs said. “I’m proud of the girls. They improved again.
“We had a really bad match last Wednesday and they turned it around on Saturday at the New Haven Invitational. We had our best 18-hole match as a team and four of them had personal bests. It’s nice to see us go from our worst round to our best round.”
Emma Raatz and Nora Laur both shot 60s for East Noble and Kendall Belschner had a 65 as the Knights came close to their best nine-hole score so far.
Garrett was led by a 52 from Emmah Moody and a 55 from Abbi Werling.
“It’s a tough night when you’re not used to playing in 90 degrees and you’re playing a course you’ve never played before,” Garrett coach Steve Orth said. “We were supposed to play a practice round last week but it rained.”
Moody birdied the eighth hold for her first birdie of the season. Werling had two pars.
“It was just getting more experience,” Orth said. “The more holes of golf you play the better you’ll get. This is a really tough course with the water and the sand.”
Garrett’s score was also one of its best for nine holes. Other Railroader scores were Sydney Suelzer 61, Brenna Orth 66 and Tori Hug 71.
