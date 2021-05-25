WATERLOO — The Brown family likes to throw things — heavy things.
The boys all excelled in the shot put and discus in track, and now their little sister, Sarah Brown, is following the same path. The DeKalb senior has committed to compete in track at Bethel University.
“I’m extremely excited,” she said. “It’s nerve-wracking to go to Bethel since all my family went to Grace. A lot of my brothers helped me get better in the events that I do.”
Brown plans to study exercise science at Bethel with an aim toward working in physical therapy.
At Bethel, which competes in the NAIA and the Crossroads League, Brown will be working with throws coach Adam Miller, who worked with two of her brothers, Jacob and Isaac.
“She comes from a good family,” Miller said. “She’s good academically. She’s a good person to have around. She’s exactly the kind of student-athlete we want at Bethel.
“We’re excited about what she’s done and her potential to get even better yet. I see her as somebody who can come in and contribute right away and score some points for the team, and an opportunity to grow and develop. Hopefully she can get to the national stage and have some success there.”
Brown won the sectional shot put title for DeKalb last week and was third in the discus. She was fourth in the shot in the Northeast 8 Conference meet. She also played volleyball and basketball while at DeKalb.
She felt Bethel was the right choice for her in going on to college.
“It was a good fit with the program, and with the professors in the department I’m going into,” she said.
“I’ve known the throws coach for a while because he coached my brothers. I’m excited to take a new step in their program and do whatever I can to help them.”
