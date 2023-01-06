WATERLOO — DeKalb sent its seniors off the right way Thursday.
The Baron wrestlers scored seven pins and defeated an undermanned Fremont squad 64-18 on senior night.
The Eagles forfeited in three weight classes.
Senior Braxton Miller had one of the pins for DeKalb. Mason Chase won by major decision and Elijah Knepper won by forfeit.
DeKalb is gathering momentum with the Northeast 8 Conference meet and the postseason approaching.
"We're all really excited," Knepper said. "We only had three losses tonight and two of them were JV guys who were wrestling in. They met the demand. They went out and wrestled their hardest. I'm proud of how they did.
"The amount of growth throughout this season has been amazing. Come sectional, it's going to be hard to stop us."
The Barons will defend their sectional championship at West Noble later this month.
"For the team everybody's looking upbeat," Chase said. "We still have some kids out but we're looking to come on strong the next couple of weeks.
"Individually I'm looking to do pretty well and I think we'll have a lot of kids go pretty far."
"We've built it up well," Braxton Miller added. "We've got a team that's pretty solid.
"Sectional champs last year, we want to do it again."
Graham Blythe, Dominic Dunn, Brady Long, Aaden Lytle, Drew Waldon and Braylon Meyer also had pins for the Barons.
Fremont got pins from Essiah Kamer, Hayden McNeeley and Ian Hawkins.
DeKalb won 6-3 in the junior varsity match with a pin by Will Armey. Tristan Price won by decision for the Eagles.
DeKalb 64, Fremont 18
132 — Kamer (Fre) pin Hansen :59. 138 — McNeeley (Fre) pin Brown 4:35. 145 — Miller (DK) pin Claxton 2:54. 152 — Knepper (DK) FF. 160 — Blythe (DK) pin Anderson 1:30. 170 — Dunn (DK) pin Rowe 1:40. 182 — Blaker (DK) FF. 195 — Long (DK) pin Moreno 2:55. 220 — Lytle (DK) pin Caskey :40. 285 — Hartleroad (DK) FF. 106 — Hawkins (Fre) pin Hamman 1:15. 113 — Waldon (DK) pin Armstrong :50. 120 — Chase (DK) maj. dec. McCullough 16-3. 126 — Meyer (DK) pin Pica 3:58.
