WATERLOO — Converting two straight one-and-ones in the final two minutes with the lead, the DeKalb girls looked like they were doing what was needed to finish off a win.
Northrop did what was needed to steal it away, however.
The Bruins gave themselves opportunities with turnovers caused by their defensive pressure, and converted after two huge offensive rebounds in a furious rally that carried them to a 38-33 win Friday night.
Destiny Jackson had a game-best 14 points to go with 11 rebounds, and turned one miss into a three-point play that put the Bruins up for good at 35-33 with 53.2 seconds left. After two free throws missed, she snared another on the offensive glass and dished to J’Asia Scott for an easy hoop to finish the scoring with 30.4 seconds on the clock.
The Bruins made a 10-1 comeback in the final 1:28.
Only a short time before that, Paige Pettis and Lillie Cone both converted bonuses as the Barons led 32-28 with 1:28 left, but it all unraveled in Northrop’s final charge.
“The effort was great, we battled well. I’m proud of our effort tonight,” Baron coach Brett Eltzroth said.
The coach saw two many telltale signs that all pointed against the Barons finishing off their win, however.
“When we work hard and get point-blank shots, we’ve got to be able to finish them,” Eltzroth said. “We were 7-of-15 from the free throw line, and it was the same broken record of turnovers. We didn’t take care of the ball well enough (eight turnovers in the fourth quarter).
“Even with all that, we were right there where we needed to be. It’s an expensive lesson, a hard lesson for us to get, but it’s going to be a good one for us to learn from and get better from.”
Scott finished with nine points and four steals for the Bruins (2-2), while Jasmine Perry had five steals. Paige Pettis and Maddie Hickman had seven points each for DeKalb (1-6), with Pettis grabbing a game-best 12 rebounds.
DeKalb held the visitors without a field goal for almost seven minutes of the first quarter. Threes by Pettis and Sarah Brown helped the Barons to an 18-10 lead at the break.
Northrop kept DeKalb off the board for the first 5 ½ minutes after halftime, however, while wiping out DeKalb’s advantage. A three by Scott and bucket inside from Jackson completed an 11-0 run for a 21-18 lead.
Cone started the fourth quarter with a three as the Barons regained the lead, and Addison Ruby set up Pettis for a basket that gave DeKalb a 27-24 lead, but the Barons couldn’t sustain their success.
In junior varsity play, the Barons got one last chance on a Northrop turnover with 5.9 seconds left, but a steal allowed the Bruins to hang on for a 27-26 victory. Evie Pepple had seven points and Carla Hicks added five for the Barons.
