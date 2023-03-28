BLOOMINGTON — The indoor track and field season wrapped up Saturday at the Hoosier State Relays on Indiana University’s campus, with several area schools being represented in both the large and small school meets.
The large school meet, for schools in Class 4A, 5A and 6A in football, featured DeKalb and East Noble represented in one event each.
The Barons’ 4-by-800-meter relay team featuring seniors Nate Fillenwarth and Levi Abernathy, junior Drew Merritt and freshman Asher Hallam placed 22nd in 8 minutes, 50.13 seconds. The event was won by Carmel in 7:48.51.
“I was really happy with today’s effort,” DeKalb coach Chris McGrew said. “We had a couple of guys fill in for guys that were injured and out of town for spring break.”
Jaren McIntire and Matthias Hefty were initially supposed to compete, but McIntire is currently recovering from a knee injury and Hefty was at a state science fair competition. Merritt and Abernathy were the alternates who stepped up.
“Nate and Asher ran their fastest of the indoor season today, and Levi and Drew ran their fastest as well, so you can’t be upset with that,” McGrew said.
East Noble’s Julie Crow was the lone representative for the Knights and competed in flight two of the long jump, ultimately placing 16th overall with a jump of 15 feet, 11 and a half inches.
“Considering I scratched two jumps, I did pretty good,” Crow said. “I went to two previous indoor meets and it’s a little back from what I had previously jumped to get here, but it was a really good experience.”
In the small school meet for Class 1A, 2A and 3A football schools, Central Noble, Churubusco, Fremont, Lakeland, Prairie Heights, West Noble and Westview were all represented.
In the boys 3,200-meter run, Westview’s Noah Bontrager placed second, the area’s top individual finisher of the day, in a time of 9:33.17, behind Hanover Central’s Ryan York’s 9:24.39 finish. Prairie Heights’ Hank Glasgo was 18th in 10:18.37.
The boys 4x800 relay saw Churubusco and Lakeland near the top of the 24-team field, with the Eagles finishing second in 8:24.57 and the Lakers in fourth at 8:27.05. Westview was 19th in 8:55.80. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard won the event in a time of 8:04.60.
The girls’ race saw Westview and West Noble finish next to each other, with the Warriors taking 14th at 10:38.88 and the Chargers placing 15th at 10:46.73.
Lakeland’s Dominic Lawrence was third in the 60 hurdles in 8.66 seconds, just .06 seconds off Andrean’s James Finley’s winning time of 8.60.
Lawrence’s teammate, Owen Troyer, was fifth in boys long jump at 20-9.75 while Churubusco’s Brayden Bianski was 18th at 18-8.75. Churubusco’s Nancy Bianski was 13th in girls long jump at 15-8.75.
West Noble’s Kayle Jordan was the lone area thrower, boys or girls, for the day, finishing fifth in the girls shot put with a distance of 37-8.
In girls pole vault, Lakeland’s Emma Schiffli took fifth in the girls event at 10-3 while Churubusco’s Ethan Smith tied for 11th with Perry Central’s Sawyer Guillaume at 12 feet in the boys’ event.
Westview’s Lyndon Miller was ninth in boys high jump at six feet, tying Canterbury’s Will Russell.
In the boys’ 4x200 relay, Churubusco was fourth in 1:33.59, Lakeland was 10th at 1:34.99 and Fremont was 17th at 1:37.77 in a field where the top 21 teams were separated by just six seconds. In the girls’ 4x200 relay, Churubusco was 10th at 1:51.59 and Central Noble was 12th at 1:51.85.
The boys distance medley relay, where the legs are separated by 1,200, 400 and 800 meters, was paced in the area by Westview, which placed seventh (11:03.02). Lakeland was 21st (11:25.38) and Churubusco was 24th (12:16.90). In the girls’ DMR, Westview was 23rd (14:30.94).
In the girls’ 60-meter dash, Churubusco’s Nancy Bianski was 11th (8.14 seconds) and Central Noble’s Ella Zolman was 16th (8.19 seconds). Lakeland’s Kham Malaivanh was 19th (7.34 seconds) in the boys prelims.
Colen Truelove and Rylee Paris of Central Noble placed 14th (9.89 seconds) and 18th (10.02 seconds), respectively, in the girls 60-meter hurdles.
Churubusco and Westview finished the day on the boys’ side in the 4x400 relay. The Eagles placed second (3:26.24) behind Bishop Chatard, which set a new meet record of 3:25.20. The Warriors were 21st (3:46.51).
It was the opposite result in the girls 4x400, with the Warriors placing fifth (4:16.09) and the Eagles finishing 17th (4:26.57).
In the team standings on the boys’ side, Churubusco finished fourth out of 48 teams with 42 points behind Delta (45.5), Guerin Catholic (48) and Bishop Chatard (84). Lakeland was ninth (20) and Westview was 14th (12).
Westview topped the area on the girls’ side, finishing in a three-way tie for 20th with North Central (Farmersburg) and Greensburg with eight points. Lakeland and West Noble tied for 29th out of 43 teams with 4 points. Park Tudor won with 70 points ahead of Bishop Chatard’s 61 and Heritage Christian’s, West Lafayette’s and Guerin Catholic’s 42.
