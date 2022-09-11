MARION — Sophomore Addison Lindsey won the girls' Red race for bigger schools in a new 5-kilometer East Noble girls cross country record time at the Wildcat Classic Invitational Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan University.
Lindsey finished in 18 minutes, .9 seconds and was almost 21 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher Maggie Powers from Hamilton Southeastern. Powers finished in 18:21.60.
Lindsey led the Knight girls to a third-place finish with 90 points. State powers finished ahead of EN as fourth-ranked Hamilton Southeastern won with 42 points and eighth-ranked Concordia was second with 66. No. 2 Noblesville was fourth with 161.
East Noble's boys were 19th in the Red meet. Both Fremont teams were in their respective Grey meets for smaller schools and did not have runners to post team scores.
Freshman Macey Colin was the Knights No. 2 girls runner in 17th place at 19:55.50. Lydia Keihn was 21st in 19:57.40, Rae David was 26th in 10:05.80, and Rachel Becker was 36th in 20:28.10.
For the EN boys, Trey Warren led the way in 54th place at 17:21.20. Thomas Brinker was 84th in 17:45.2, and Matt Pickering was 141st in 18:44.40.
In the Grey meets, Hallie Shrewsburg led the Fremont girls in 10th place at 21:42.70. Natalie Gochenour was 57th in 25:55.
For the Fremont boys, Shaun Fansler was 54th in 19:52.30 and Gage Forrest placed 66th in 20:12.30.
Northrop Invitational
In Fort Wayne, DeKalb led area teams in this meet. The Barons were the boys' champions and placed forth in the girls' meet.
In the boys' meet, DeKalb got past second place Carroll 37-41. Garrett was sixth with 190, Lakewood Park was eighth with 210, and Eastside was ninth with 239.
Baron junior Jaren McIntire was the race winner in 16:39.40. Seven DeKalb runners finished in the top 29.
Also for DeKalb, Landon Knowles was third in 17:08.30, Will Haupert was seventh in 17:28.90, Matthias Hefty was eighth in 17:33.40, Timothy O'Keefe was 18th in 18:04.60, Gabe Barton was 26th in 18:38.90 and Braylon Meyer was 29th in 18:44.90.
The Railroaders were led by junior Gavin Weller, who was fifth overall in 17:25.90. Landon Davis was 30th in 19:07.20, Conner Boltz was 51st in 20:54.10, Jaydin Stevens-DeWitt was 52nd in 20:55.90, and Tyler Gater was 55th in 21:03.10.
Jackson Vandevelde was 13th for Lakewood Park in 17:50. Braeson Kruse was 28th in 18:43.80, and Anthony Mansojer was 47th in 20:29.90.
The Blazers were led by freshman Andrew Strong in 21st place in 18:09.80. Classsmate Cayden Burkett was 41st in 20:12.40, and junior David Burns was 42nd in 20:13.70.
In the girls' meet, Homestead edged Carroll for the team title, 30-35. DeKalb was fourth with 125. Eastside was eighth with 191, and Garrett was 10th with 231. Lakewood Park did not have enough runners to post a team score.
Lydia Bennett led the Barons in 12th place individually at 20:41.30, followed by teammate Abby DeTray in 13th at 20:45.40. Olivia Woodcox was 26th at 22:42.70, MeiLin Gentis was 31st in 23:03.40, KaiLin Gentis was 44th at 24:37.80, and Sydney Helbert finished 46th in 24:56.60.
For the Blazers, sophomore Karly Kaufmann broke her own school record with a time of 21:19.50 and finished 17th. Chloe Buss was 34th in 23:38.30, and Regan Smith was 40th in 24:06.40.
For the Railroaders, Addison Ebert was 39th in 24:04.80 and Molly Martin was 45th in 24:54.20.
For the Panthers, Victoria Gloyd was 32nd in 23:24 and Lilly Reischies was 52nd in 25:25.40.
Centreville (Mich.) Invitational
Area boys ran well in the 11th-12th grade meet. Lakeland won it and Prairie Heights' Hank Glasgo was individual champion.
Glasgo finished in 16:42.7 and was 34 and a half seconds ahead of runner-up Logan Weis from Centreville. Glasgo led the Panthers to a third-place finish with 63 points.
The Lakers had four runners place in the top 16 and won with 41. Kalamazoo Homeschool was second with 49, and Coloma was fourth with 72.
Senior Caden Hostetler led Lakeland in third place at 17:34.2. Zeke Wachtman was seventh at 18:05.2, Konner Palmer was 15th at 19:44.4, and Christian Troyer was 16th at 19:52.5.
For PH, Max Cook was 10th in 18:59.2, Riley Cearbaugh placed 24th in 20:43.1, and Brady Baas was 32nd in 21:17.4.
In the girls' 11-12 meet, Heights was eighth with 103 points and Lakeland was 11th with 132. The Panthers were led by Breonna Glasgo in 13th place at 23:54.3 and Britney Hostetler in 30th at 25:45.1. Laker Abbie McNamara was 19th in 24:31.
In the boys' 9-10 meet, Lakeland was sixth with 109 points and the Panthers were 10th with 149.
The Lakers' top runners were Luke Yoder in 17th in 19:16.5 and Oliver Hofer in 20th in 19:25.3. PH's top finishers were Boston Baas in 26th in 19:49.4 and Dyllan Prather in 31st in 20:04.5.
In the girls' 9-10 meet, Prairie Heights had three harriers in the top 10, paced by Katia Fernandez in third in 21:46. Ashlynn Myers was seventh in 22:35.3, and Christian Lewis was 10th in 22:51.6. Lakeland's top placer was Lana VanKoevering in 29th at 24:31.1.
Also, the Central Noble girls won the Tippecanoe Valley Invitational. No other Cougar details from that meet were immediately available.
COLLEGE
Rumble in the Fort
At The Plex in Fort Wayne on Friday, Trine University's teams ran against NCAA Division I Purdue Fort Wayne and some unattached runners. The Mastodons defeated the Thunder 22-36 in the women's meet and 20-39 in the men's race.
Trine's Noah Acker, an East Noble graduate, was the men's overall winner in an 8-kilometer time of 25:58.7.
Also for the Thunder, Zach Brickler was eighth in 26:16.1, Jacob Myers was 10th in 26:22.4, Ty Hoopingarner was 11th in 26:24.4, Churubusco graduate Eli Lantz was 15th in 27:09.5, Holden Martin was 16th in 27:15.5, and freshman and EN graduate Drew Sillaway was 18th in 27:35.4. Garrett graduate Tanner McMain was 27th in 28:01.4.
In the women's race, Trine sophomore Lydia Randolph was second in a 6K time of 22:56.7.
The Thunder also had Brianna Medcalf in 10th at 24:11.2, Chloe Brittain in 11th at 24:15.3, Ana Parker in 14th at 24:43.9 and Hannah Parker in 16th place at 24:56.4.
