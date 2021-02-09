Trine men go to 10-0
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Trine University’s men’s basketball team improved to 10-0 with a 77-49 victory over Kalamazoo in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opener for both team Tuesday night.
The Thunder (1-0 MIAA) shot 52% from the floor, including 9-of-18 from three-point range.
Ten players scored for Trine, including four in double figures. Nick Bowman led the Thunder with 17 points, six steals and four rebounds.
Bryce Williams and East Noble High School graduate Brent Cox each had 13 points and three rebounds for the Thunder. Cox also had four assists. Connor Jones added 10 points and four rebounds.
Thomas Cook had 13 points, 15 rebounds and four assists for the Hornets (0-1, 0-1).
WOMEN
Trine 89, Kalamazoo 29
At the MTI Center in Angola, the Thunder took off to a 27-8 lead after one quarter in their MIAA lidlifter.
Tara Bieniewicz and Alexa Porter each had 16 points for Trine (7-1, 1-0). Porter had seven rebounds and two steals while Bieniewicz had three steals and a blocked shot.
Kelsy Taylor had 14 points and five rebounds for the Thunder, who had 13 players score in the contest.
Isabelle Clark had 13 points and six rebounds for the Hornets.
