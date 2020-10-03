DUNLAP — Concord’s Jack D’Arcy caught a 10-yard touchdown pass on the first play of overtime, and the Minutemen defense stopped Eastside on four plays for a come-from-behind, 21-14 win over the Class 2A No. 4 Blazers Friday.
It was the first loss of the season for Eastside (6-1). Concord, a 5A school, improved to 4-2.
The Blazers picked up this game when a member of Fremont’s football team tested positive for COVID-19. Concord was slated to play Plymouth, but had a schedule opening because of a similar cancellation.
“When we picked up this game, it was a simulation of a playoff football game,” Blazer coach Todd Mason said afterwards.
“I thought our kids played their butts off. It just really hurts that we made some mistakes there at the end to not win a football game.
“When that happens, we’ve got to learn from it, and hopefully, this team will learn when it’s pressure time, we’ve got to perform,” Mason said. “We’ve got to get better at that.
“I’m proud of our guys and how they fought. Defense played outstanding. That’s a tough offense to defend.
“We did some things right offensively, but we just couldn’t finish drives,” the Blazer coach said. “In playoff football, you’ve got to finish those drives. Hopefully, we get better at that.”
Concord junior quarterback Hunter Dutton completed 24-of-37 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. D’Arcy caught 10 passes for 127 yards. Brenden Stockman caught seven passes for 62 yards.
The Minutemen finished with 330 yards of total offense. Eastside had 271 yards of total offense, with 210 coming on the ground.
Laban Davis ran 25 times for 118 yards. Matt Firestine carried 15 times for 62 yards.
After a scoreless first quarter, Eastside put together a time-consuming, 15-play drive for the first points of the night, capped by Davis’ two-yard plunge with 7 minutes, 38 seconds left in the half.
The Blazers easily could have went into the locker room up by multiple scores because the defense kept creating opportunities in Minutemen territory.
Immediately after the touchdown, Eastside recovered a Concord fumble on a squib kick, but D’Arcy intercepted Davis’ pass in the end zone.
The Minutemen went backwards thanks to two holding penalties and shanked a punt, giving the Blazers first down at the Concord 36.
Eastside couldn’t sustain the drive and punted.
Concord gave the ball right back after punting. Eastside gained a first down to the 13, and got as close to the 10, but three passes fell incomplete. In that possession, the Blazers lined up for a possible field goal on fourth down, but instead were flagged for delay of game, giving the ball up on downs.
The Minutemen took the second half kickoff and marched to the Eastside 20. Facing fourth down, Dutton found a wide-open Amarion Moore in the end zone for an apparent touchdown. Instead, Moore was flagged for offensive pass interference, and Eastside held firm.
Starting from their own 4, the Blazers strung together a 14-play drive that went deep into Concord territory. Dax Holman carried once for 13 yards while Matt Firestine added a 22-yard carry and Davis had one that went for 17 yards.
Eastside reached the 9 before Concord’s defense stood tall. Jaiden Baker’s 27-yard field goal try had the distance, but was wide left with 2:35 left in the third.
Just five seconds later, the Blazers appeared to get the momentum they needed when, on Concord’s next offensive play, Lane Cleckner scooped up a fumble for a 20-yard touchdown return.
On the play, Dutton threw a lateral to Titus Hackworth. The ball hit the ground, and several players stopped, thinking it was an incomplete pass. Not Cleckner. He picked up the loose ball and ran untouched into the end zone. After conferring, the officials signaled a touchdown. Baker’s extra-point kick made it 14-0 Blazers with 2:30 left.
Concord showed its quick-strike capability however.
Running the hurry-up offense the entire second half, Hutton needed just a little time and got it, finding D’Arcy along the Eastside sideline. D’Arcy made one tackler miss and took it the rest of the way for a 37-yard touchdown with 1:31 left in the third, cutting it to 14-7.
After the teams exchanged possessions, the Blazers appeared to have a prime scoring chance early in the fourth when Carsen Jacobs jumped the route and picked off a Hutton pass at the Concord 22.
After a holding penalty against Eastside, Davis made a short completion to Lane Burns, but Davis was thrown for a loss by Wyatt Stringer on the next play. Davis ran two more times, but was stopped short of first-down yardage at the 25.
The teams traded possessions once more, with Concord getting the ball at its own 14 with 3:46 to play.
Hutton’s first pass fell incomplete, and Cleckner sacked him for a loss of four on the next play. On third down, Hutton hit Hackworth for a first down to the 24.
Two plays later, Eastside’s Burns took the ball away from a Concord receiver for an apparent interception. Away from the play, however, the Blazers were called for defensive holding. That resulted in 15 yards and a first down for Concord at the 38.
On the next play, the Blazers were flagged for a personal foul, costing them another 15 yards and first down at their own 46.
Hutton called his own number for eight yards, and Hackworth ran four times for a first down at the Eastside 3. On the next play, Hutton threw to D’Arcy for the score. Yordy Amaya-Diaz’s kick tied the score with just 24.3 seconds left in regulation.
Eastside resumes Northeast Corner Conference Small Division play at Central Noble Friday.
