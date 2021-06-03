The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association announced its 2021 All-State and North/South All-Star softball teams on Thursday.
Lakeland senior and Coastal Carolina signee Keirstin Roose and Churubusco’s Mariah Hosted both were selected to the ICGSA North All-Star team, which will compete in the North/South All-Star game on June 19 at 10 a.m. Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.
Roose was also listed as a 2021 Miss Indiana Softball finalist and made the 3A/4A All-State first team.
Roose batted .667 this season with 18 home runs, six doubles, five triples and 33 runs batted in.
East Noble’s Carly Turner earned third team all-state honors. She hit 12 homers with 42 RBIs and a batting average of .500.
Hosted and Westview’s Alexys Antal both made the first team of the 1A/2A All-State team, and Antal’s teammate Bri Caldwell made the second team.
Hosted was a .462 hitter with two home runs, three doubles, three triples and 25 RBIs. She also stole 26 bases.
Antal had an average of .478 with eight doubles, 33 runs scored, 16 RBIs and 27 stolen bases. In the circle, she had an earned run average of 1.30 with a 15-4 record and 275 strikeouts in 129 innings pitched.
Caldwell hit 10 bombs this season, seven doubles and 33 RBIs with 11 stolen bags.
