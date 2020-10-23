Prairie Heights 18, Woodlan 8
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights won its first game of the season in the first round of sectional play in Class 2A, defeating Woodlan 18-8 Friday night at Hubert Cline Field.
The Warriors (1-9) scored first on a safety. The Panthers (1-9) got their lone score of the first half on a Sam Levitz 27-yard touchdown run to take a 6-2 lead. That was the score at halftime.
Woodlan took an 8-6 lead with a touchdown in the third quarter, Then Heights scored the next two touchdowns and held firm defensively to secure the victory.
Luke Severe threw a touchdown pass to Quintin Ross on the final play of the third quarter to put the Panthers in front 12-8. Hunter Allen scored from nine yards out with 1 minute, 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.
Prairie Heights will travel to Eastside for a sectional semifinal game this coming Friday.
Mishawaka Marian 40, Lakeland 6
In Mishawaka, Maddix Bogunia-Bright threw three touchdown passes and Greg Atkinson had two touchdowns for the Knights (8-0). Marian led 20-0 after one quarter and 33-0 at the half.
Colton Isaacs threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Mark Burlew late in the fourth quarter for the Lakers’ lone score. Lakeland finished 2-8 in Ryan O’Shea’s first season as head coach.
Fairfield 38, Central Noble 12
BENTON — The Fairfield Falcons put together two complete halves of football Friday night against the Central Noble Cougars to pick up a 38-12 win during the opening round of the Class 2A Sectional 35.
After compiling a three touchdown lead the Falcons went to the running game with a little over 7 minutes left in the game to run out the clock.
Trailing 22-0 the Cougars found their offense in the second half scoring on their first possession of the second half to make the score 30-6.
To open the fourth quarter the Cougars found the end zone again as senior Clayton Kirkpatrick scored on a 15-yard run. Junior Will Hoover was stopped short of the end zone on the two-point conversion play. Kirkpatrick also picked up the Cougars’ first score of the game.
Fairfield’s Cory Lantz picked up the Falcons' last touchdown of the game at the 7:54 mark making the score 38-12. The touchdown was Lantz’s fourth of the night.
Central Noble ended the season 4-6 under first-year head coach Hayden Kilgore.
The Falcons will host Bishop Luers night Friday night in sectional semifinal action after they defeated Whitko 56-7.
Adams Central 39, Fremont 6
FREMONT — The Fremont Eagles' season came to an end Friday night in the Class 1A Sectional 44 as they faced a tough Adams Central team.
The Eagles fell 39-6.
The Eagles picked up their only touchdown of the game with 3:30 left in the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Kameron Colclasure. The two-point try by Colclasure was no good.
Adams Central picked up their final touchdown at the 10:54 mark of the fourth quarter.
