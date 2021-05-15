AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian was having fun playing in front of a large homecoming crowd, and didn’t let Fremont cut the evening short.
The Eagles were two outs away from ending the game early via the 10-run rule in the fifth, but the Panthers scratched out two runs to take it the distance. Fremont was never in danger, but needed all seven innings to finish a 13-3 win Friday.
“Lakewood Park, give them a lot of credit,” Fremont coach Justin Bock said. “They had a lot of energy and continued to play. They continued to play hard regardless of what was going on. Their program has come a long way in the last few years.
“I’m frustrated at how sloppy we played tonight. Too many errors, and little things that don’t show up on the scoresheet — positioning, cutoffs. Frustrating defensively, frustrating offensively. Right now we’re not the best version of ourselves.”
The Eagles (15-5) scored three in the first, then busted it open with the help of four walks and a hit batsman in the second. After two runs were forced in with the bases loaded, cleanup batter Nick Miller drove one to the base of the fence in left-center for a three-run double that expanded the Fremont lead to 8-0.
Miller was the star of Fremont’s 12-hit effort, going 4-for-5 and driving in five runs for the day. Gabel Pentecost had three hits and drove in two.
“We had a little fight in us tonight,” Panther coach Scott Boles said. “We had a big crowd, too, and kids like to play in front of big crowds. I’m proud of the way they fought.
“We had a bad inning again. We had a bunch of walks and gave up five runs, and there you go.”
That was plenty of backing for Fremont senior right-hander Evan Towns, who scattered six hits and struck out four in a route-going performance. Most importantly, he ate up some innings for a heavily taxed pitching staff.
“We were limited playing so many games this week and playing two more (today at Blackhawk),” Bock said. “Evan’s one of our five main pitchers and we trust him, and we told him ‘We need an outing tonight. We need you to try to go seven.’
“He threw 106 pitches, and probably could have been out of that game if we had made a couple of plays behind him. It was a pretty gutsy performance. He’d only pitched 12-13 innings all year, and for him to throw a complete game, that’s extending him more than he’s been extended.”
Towns was tiring when Fremont had a chance to close it out in the fifth leading 12-1. He hit one batter and walked another with one out, and Logan Bortner singled to center to drive in one run. The Eagles then threw wildly past second trying to nab Bortner, allowing the second run to score on the play.
Bortner was the lone Lakewood Park batter with two hits. He also led off the fourth with a double and scored on Trenton Chalfant’s RBI grounder.
“We’d been struggling. We had 29 strikeouts the last two games and we took it down to four tonight,” Boles said.
Fremont scored in every inning but one, but all four Panther pitchers seemed to have the Eagles off-balance or overanxious. Pentecost and Towns had RBI singles in the fourth, and Miller drove in his last run in the fifth.
The Eagles added one more in the seventh when Kameron Colclasure walked, stole second, took third on an error and scored on an RBI groundout by Jaden Zuccolotto.
