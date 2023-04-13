WATERLOO — Glad for the warmth, not so much for the wind.
DeKalb and Angola tennis girls have started their seasons both working with young squads. The two teams clashed Wednesday on an unseasonably warm afternoon and the Hornets prevailed 3-2.
“It’s a good win for us. DeKalb’s a good team,” Angola coach Amy Buchs said. “We’ve got a lot of young girls.
“We’re going to take our licks this year, that’s for sure. Attitudes have been great. It’s a good group of girls.”
The Hornets won all three singles matches and the Barons took the two doubles contests.
“We still have some work to do. We’re very young,” DeKalb coach Payton Rhodes Yarian said. “We have two seniors on varsity. We’re just working every day at practice to build confidence, and moving on to then next point. Don’t dwell in the past.
“A lot of tennis is mental. That’s our block right now, our mental game.”
Angola (3-0) got all of its victories in straight sets, with Ava Harris topping Sophie Pfister at one singles, Maya Harris winning over Lainy Newbauer at two singles and McKenna Powers defeating Sydney Shambaugh at three singles.
Kennlee Dick and Maddie Hickman won over Alli Christman and Frances Krebs at No. 1 doubles for DeKalb. Evie Pepple and Katelynne Hartsough combined to beat Angola’s Evelyn Stoy and Reese Weber at No. 2.
Angola opens Northeast Corner Conference play at Westview today. The Barons return to action Friday at Concordia.
Angola 3, DeKalb 2
Singles: 1. Ava Harris (Ang) def. Sophie Pfister 6-4, 6-4. 2. Maya Harris (Ang) def. Lainy Newbauer 6-2, 6-1. 3. McKenna Powers (Ang) def. Sydney Shambaugh 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Kennlee Dick-Maddie Hickman (DK) def. Alli Christman-Frances Krebs 6-2, 6-3. 2. Evie Pepple-Katelynne Hartsough 6-2, 6-1.
