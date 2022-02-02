BLUFFTON — The Class 2A Bluffton Girls Basketball Sectional has been pushed back by the major snowstorm that began to hit the area Wednesday morning.
The final two first-round games of the eight-team sectional was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Those games have been moved to Friday, starting with Central Noble vs. South Adams at 6 p.m., followed by Whitko vs. Adams Central.
The sectional semifinals will be played on Saturday. Eastside will play Churubusco at 6 p.m., followed by the winners of Friday’s game squaring off.
The Bluffton Sectional final will be played on Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m.
The only other area event scheduled for Wednesday was moved back a day. Trine University’s women’s basketball team will host Albion today at 7:30 p.m. at the Thunder’s MTI Center.
A couple more sets of boys basketball games scheduled for tonight have been postponed: DeKalb at Leo, Fairfield at Garrett and Lakewood Park at Lakeland Christian. The DeKalb-Leo games will be made up Feb. 19 at Leo, starting with the junior varsity contest at 6 p.m. The Fairfield-Garrett games will be made up on Feb. 17.
DeKalb’s home gymnastics dual meet with Wawasee scheduled for tonight was also postponed.
Also, Lakewood Park athletic director Bobby Childs announced Tuesday the the Panthers’ home boys basketball games with Trinity School at Greenlawn will be made up on Feb. 19, starting at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.