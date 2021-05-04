Girls Tennis Hornets top Fremont
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Northeast Corner Conference rival Fremont 5-0 on senior night Monday at Wright Courts next to Angola Middle School.
Hornet seniors Kaitlyn Kauffman, Maren Fifer, Reece Stuckey and Allison Baker were honored. Kauffman won at No. 1 doubles with Allie Christman 6-2, 6-0. Fifer won her No. 2 doubles match with partner McKenna Powers 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).
Angola’s singles trio kept rolling. Elina Locane won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, Ellie Aldred prevailed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, and Brea Harris was in control at No. 3, 6-0, 6-0.
The Hornets won the junior varsity dual 5-1.
On Tuesday at Churubusco, Angola defeated the Eagles 5-0 to improve to 8-0 overall, 5-0 in the NECC.
Locane at No. 1 singles, Aldred at No. 2 singles, Harris at No. 3 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Kauffman and Christman all won their matches 6-0, 6-0 for the Hornets.
Fifer and Powers won their No. 2 doubles match 6-2, 6-2.
Angola won the J.V. dual 6-0.
The Hornets will complete their dual at Westview on Thursday. Three matches were completed before rain suspended play last Wednesday.
Chargers fall at Wawasee, beat CN
SYRACUSE — West Noble lost to Wawasee 5-0 on Monday, then defeated Central Noble 3-2 Tuesday.
Wawasee 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Kiah Farrington (Waw) def. Avery Kruger 6-0, 6-0. 2. Casey Yankosky (Waw) def. Tara Gross 6-2, 6-3. 3. Kaitlynn Jackson (Waw) def. Isabella Bartlett 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Tate Cowen-Abby Moorehead (Waw) def. Natalie Flores-Angela Pena 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kenley Stewart-Allison Clark (Waw) def. Selena Marin-Ashlyn Seigel 6-1, 6-0.
West Noble 3, Central Noble 2
Single: 1. Avery Kruger (WN) def. Naomi Leffers (CN) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. 2. Tara Gross (WN) def. Natalie Moore (CN) 6-3, 6-0. 3. Isabella Bartlett (WN) def. Lydia Replogle (CN) 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Alea Hoover-Sarah Pilnock (CN) def. Natalie Delgado-Jaci Macias (WN) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). 2. Avery Phillips-Jocelyn Hawk (CN) def. Angela Pena-Ashlyn Seigel (WN) 5-7, 6-0, 6-4.
Lakers fall 4-1 to Bethany
WATERFORD MILLS — Lakeland lost 4-1 to Bethany Christian on Tuesday.
Lilly Schackow was the lone winner for the Lakers, picking up the win at No. 3 singles.
Prep Softball Knights fall to Chargers
FORT WAYNE — East Noble lost 7-3 at Carroll Tuesday.
Carly Turner hit her sixth home run of the season in the loss.
The Knights travel to Norwell today.
CN defeats Garrett
GARRETT — Five different Cougars had multiple hits in their 12-0 win over Garrett Tuesday.
Bridgette Gray led Central Noble with three hits and two runs batted in. Kylie Bingham, Breanna Waikel and Abby Hile each had a double, and Casey Hunter tripled.
Hile led the Cougars in the circle, tossing five innings, allowing two hits and striking out six.
Chargers rally to defeat Lakers
LAGRANGE — West Noble scored 11 runs in the final three innings to defeat Lakeland 13-8 Tuesday.
Kacee Click led the Chargers by going 4-for-5 with a home run, double and three runs batted in. Taytlynn Forrer also homered, and Julia Vargas was 3-of-5 with a double.
Keirstin Roose and Breanna Lovelace each had a home run for the Lakers, and Roose scored three runs.
PH rallies past AHS
ANGOLA — Prairie Heights bounced back from its Northeast Corner Conference championship game loss at Westview Monday by rallying to beat Angola 7-6 in nine innings.
It was a back-and-forth game and the Hornets led late before the Panthers (10-6, 3-1 NECC) scored two in the seventh inning and two in the ninth, and hung on after Angola freshman Leah Snyder hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth.
Haylee Henderson had two hits and three runs batted in for Prairie Heights. Kiana Allshouse struck out eight in seven innings pitched, and also drove in two runs.
Hailey Weisenauer had three hits and Alyssa Kyle drove in two runs for the Hornets.
’Busco bests Fremont
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco defeated Fremont 12-5 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday.
Katy Krider drove in four runs and Ashlyn Erwin had three hits for Chiurubusco. Kaelyn Marks scattered eight Fremont hits and struck out five in a complete game victory.
Kate Gannon and Jenny Martin each had two hits for Fremont.
Prep Baseball Railroaders blank Cougars
GARRETT — Luke Holcomb struck out eight Central Noble batters and allowed just five hits in seven innings of work in a 7-0 win Tuesday.
At the plate, Holcomb was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Blake Ratcliffe also had a pair of hits and an RBI for Garrett.
Tyler Shisler and Dylan Eggl each had two hits for the Cougars.
Fremont takes down ’Busco
CHURUBUSCO — Fremont scored at least one run each inning in its 12-0 win in five innings over Churubusco.
Gabel Pentecost led Fremont at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two runs scored. Robert Skorupski had a pair of doubles and two runs batted in. Ethan Bock had a double and three RBIs in the win.
Kameron Colclasure was the starter for Fremont and went five innings, allowed one hit with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Brayten Gordon had the lone hit for Churubusco.
LPC loses to Edgerton
EDGERTON, Ohio — Lakewood Park lost to Edgerton 8-6 on Tuesday.
Grant Merkel was 2-for-3 with a walk for the Panthers. Freshman Corbin White struck out eight Bulldogs.
College Soccer Cromwell leads Trine’s All-MIAA honorees
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University sophomore defender Jared Cromwell was recently picked to the All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association First Team for men’s soccer by conference coaches.
Four of his teammates were picked to the All-MIAA Second team: freshman forwards Tyler Murphy and Alhasan Yahya, junior midfielder Brian Moris and senior defender Beau Hill.
Cromwell started in 15 matches and had a goal and an assist this past season. Hill started in all 16 Thunder matches this 2020-21 academic year. They anchored one of the better defenses in program history. Trine only allowed 1.10 goals per match, which was second in the MIAA this past season and fourth best all-time for Thunder men’s soccer.
Murphy tied for the MIAA lead in goals (6), assists (4) and points (16). He had three game-winning goals.
Yahya had four goals and four assists for 12 points. He was 2-for-2 in penalty kicks.
Morris started in all 16 matches for 11-5 Trine and scored five goals while solidifying the midfield. He was 3-for-3 in penalty kicks.
College Lacrosse Trine men fall in MIAA semifinal
ALBION, Mich. — Trine’s men’s lacrosse season ended with a 14-6 loss to Albion in a semifinal game of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament Tuesday.
The Britons (13-1) jumped out to a 5-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Thunder got not closer than three early in the third quarter.
Collin Custer and Matt Zanichelli had two goals each for Trine, who finished the season at 5-7. Custer also had an assist. Nick DiPaolo made eight saves in goal.
College Track Thonn, Sternberg honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Sophomore William Thonn and freshman Kennedi Sternberg were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Track Athletes of the Week for their efforts last week.
Thonn and Sternberg were part of a select group of Thunder athletes who participated in Olivet’s Comet Tune-Up on Saturday.
Thonn won the 100-meter dash in 11.40 seconds. The Rochester resident was also part of the Thunder’s winning 4-by-100 relay team that finished in 42.41 seconds.
According to the Track & Field Results Reporting System, Thonn has the second fastest time this season in the 100 at 10.99 seconds from April 17 and is part of the conference’s fastest 4-by-100 relay team that finished in 41.81 seconds on April 10.
Sternberg won the women’s 100 in 13 seconds. The Kouts resident also ran a leg in the Trine’s 4-by-100 relay that ran a personal-best time of 50.11 seconds.
Sternberg continues to have the fastest time in the MIAA this season in the 100 dash at 12.42 seconds, which was set on April 22 at Hillsdale’s Gina Relays.
