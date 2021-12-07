FREMONT — Fremont defeated Garrett 59-24 in a Northeast Corner Conference boys basketball game at “The Cage” Tuesday night.
The Eagles (3-0, 2-0 NECC) were in control from the start, crashing passing lanes, controlling the glass and getting layups against the rebuilding Railroaders (1-4, 0-2). Fremont scored the first 13 points and kept Garrett scoreless for over the first five minutes.
Jasen Bailey’s three-pointer put Garrett on the scoreboard with 2 minutes, 49 seconds left in the opening stanza.
The Railroaders were ravaged by illness to the point that the junior varsity game was not played Tuesday. But Fremont is further along.
The Eagles led 20-6 after one quarter and 41-11 at the half. The running clock started early in the fourth quarter.
“We want to play every game as hard as we can play,” Eagles coach Josh Stuckey said. “I was not happy with with the output in the second half. We can not let our intensity ever waver.”
Fremont forced 20 Garrett turnovers and outrebounded the Railroaders 38-15.
Senior Logan Brace made all nine shots from the floor in collecting 22 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Eagles. Classmate Gabel Pentecost added 13 points, six boards and five steals. Ethan Bock had six rebounds and six assists.
Fremont is building up for a test at Class 4A DeKalb on Saturday night. But the Eagles host Hamilton first on Friday.
Luke Coffman had 10 points and Kyle Smith scored nine for Garrett.
Rodney Wells, Howard Mingus and David Hassett were inducted into Fremont’s Athletic Hall of Fame. Mingus and Hassett were honored posthumously.
In other area action Tuesday, Churubusco lost at Columbia City 68-55.
Elkhart Christian 42,
Prairie Heights 41
In Brushy Prairie, the Eagles (3-0) scored the go-ahead basket as they were fouled with around 10 seconds left. The Panthers missed two attempts to at least tie in the final few seconds, missing a front end of a one-and-one, then just missing a three-point shot just before time expired.
Chase Bachelor had 14 points for PH (1-3). Logan Hamilton and Isaiah Malone scored 11 each.
Fairfield 55, Lakeland 42
In Benton, the Falcons and Lakers were tied 35-35 after three quarters, but Fairfield outscored Lakeland 20-7 for a 55-42 win on Tuesday night.
Caleb Wright led Fairfield (3-1, 2-0) with 25 points.
GIRLS
Garrett 67, Westview 28
At Bateman Gymnasium in Garrett, the Railroaders handled their business in NECC play.
Morgan Ostrowski led Garrett (8-1, 4-0) with 19 points, four rebounds and two steals, Taylor Gerke had 16 points, four steals and a blocked shot. Bailey Kelham had 14 points and six rebounds. Nataley Armstrong had seven points, 10 assists, six boards, four steals and two blocks.
Hope Bortner had 10 points and Sara Lapp scored eight for the Warriors (2-8, 1-3).
The Railroaders won the junior varsity game 54-19. Brooklyn Jacobs had 18 points and Kelsey Bergman had 17 points for Garrett. Leigha Schrock had six points for Westview.
Central Noble 56,
Lakewood Park 27
In Albion, the Cougars improve to 7-4.
Ava McGrade had 10 points and Frannie Talarico scored seven for the Panthers (2-7).
Prairie Heights 57,
Canterbury 24
In Fort Wayne, the Panthers (5-4) had 16 points from Trevyn Terry, 11 from Alayna Boots and eight from Kennedy Kugler in the non-conference win.
Goshen 40, West Noble 33
Tori Eldridge had 17 points and Kyra Hill scored 12 to lead the RedHawks (4-5). The Chargers are 2-7.
Snider 76, Angola 41
In Fort Wayne, Jyah Lovett had 24 points to lead four Panther scorers in double figures. Snider is 6-2.
Macy Oberlin had 10 points for the Hornets (5-5). Lauren Leach and Leah Snyder had seven points each.
