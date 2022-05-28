GARRETT — Graham Kelham has the long, lean frame of a pitcher.
He’s had plenty of success in four years on the Garrett varsity baseball team, and might just be the type of player that will fit into Ball State’s tradition of developing top pitchers.
Kelham committed to play baseball for the Cardinals Wednesday. Ball State won the Mid-American Conference regular season title this year.
“It’s a huge relief to get this out of the way, especially for my senior year. It feels great,” he said.
Kelham, who plans to study pre-engineering at Ball State, feels he picked the right place to pursue his dream of playing professionally one day. He made an unofficial visit there in December.
“I got to talk to all the coaches individually. I got to tour the facilities which were super neat,” Kelham said.
“What really persuaded my decision was when I talked to Coach (Rich) Maloney. He told me how players went through there and went through the draft, and how Ball State’s become a pitching factory for the draft.”
Maloney, in his 17th year at Ball State, has had six players taken in the first round and 10 taken within the top four rounds of the draft.
Kelham will be only a pitcher at Ball State. He’s the regular shortstop for the Northeast Corner Conference champion Railroaders when not on the mound.
Kelham is 2-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 31 innings. He struck out 50 in 30 1/3 innings last year while earning first-team All-Northeast Corner Conference and KPC Media Group All-Area honors.
“He’s got the length Ball State looks for,” Garrett coach Jason Richards said. “He’s a very coachable kid. He does everything you ask him to do, and he’s going to go hard all the time.
“He leads by example. He’s a quiet leader but it’s the type of leadership you want.”
Kelham hopes to add body mass and be stronger at Ball State. He also hopes to expand his pitching repertoire.
“I definitely want to work on mobility. You have to be flexible to throw fast,” he said. “I have decent command on my off-speed. I just have to pick up a few more pitches.”
