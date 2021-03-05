WATERFORD MILLS – Fremont was excellent in its execution to advance to the championship game of the Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional with a 60-44 win over Lakewood Park Christian Friday night.
The Eagles (11-11) will play Elkhart Christian in today’s sectional final at 7 p.m. on Buller Court in the Menno Lands. The ECA Eagles defeated Bethany Christian 70-61 in overtime in the first semifinal game Friday.
In the second game, the Steuben County Eagles shot 61% from the floor (22-36) and outrebounded the Panthers 29-16.
“We played well. I’m really happy with how we are sharing the ball,” Fremont coach Josh Stuckey said. “We’ve been working for this night (sectional final night) all season long.
“They play so hard,” Stuckey said of Lakewood Park. “With everything they’ve been through, it would have been easy for them to give up. But they didn’t.”
Lakewood Park (7-15) lost its best player, junior Caedmon Bontrager, at midseason because he transferred to Elevation Prep, a basketball prep academy in Fort Wayne. Not long after, the team dealt with a coaching change. Interim coach Ryan Hindle has led LPC since late January in place of Steve Oberlin.
Another key player this season was junior forward Aiden Fetters. He was not on the sectional roster.
“I’m just grateful that our guys stayed tough until the end,” Hindle said. “The adversity we faced puts us miles in front of the others. That’s the reality of it.
“The only way we could get through it is play as a team. We had to be a team. We had to change things and flip the script.”
Fremont had 14 assists on 22 made field goals and had four players in double figures, led by sophomore Ethan Bontrager with 19 points. He was 7-of-9 from the floor, including 5-of-7 from three-point range.
Logan Brace and Gabel Pentecost each had 11 points. Brace grabbed seven rebounds while Pentecost blocked three shots. Ethan Bock added 10 points and six assists. Kameron Colclasure five points, four assists and four steals.
Sophomore Cameron Hindle had 17 points, four rebounds and four assists to lead the Panthers.
Seniors Grant Merkel, Levi Hindle, Cobin Moriarity, Blake Miller and Michael Kruse all played in their final prep basketball games for Lakewood Park. Miller had six points and three steals, Hindle had five points and three rebounds, and Merkle had four points.
In the first semifinal, senior Noah Hunt had 27 points and classmate Matthew Elmerick scored 22 to lead victorious Elkhart Christian (9-13), who is coached by former LPC coach Chad Hibbard. Junior forward Beck Willems had 26 points for Bethany Christian (10-14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.